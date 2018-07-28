When your garden is overgrown with squash and you’ve made all the zoodles and zucchini bread you can possibly eat, what to do with the rest?
Colorado Springs Food Rescue’s Fresh Food Connect program has a philanthropic solution. Sign up, and they will collect your excess squash and other summer produce and distribute it to the city’s hungry.
“Our mission is to leverage our own community power to ensure all families have access to fresh, healthy food,” said Shane Levy, operations director and co-founder of Colorado Springs Food Rescue.
The pilot program, focused on the city’s center, launched in 2016 and now is in its second summer. The local Fresh Food Connect was developed with Denver Food Rescue, Groundwork Denver and Denver Urban Gardens. It aims to collect and distribute 5,000 pounds of fresh produce to those in need.
To get the word out last summer, the local food rescue posted on nextdoor.com, advertised in local publications and canvassed door to door in the 80903, 80904 and 80907 ZIP codes. Now it has expanded to the 80905, 80909 and 80910 ZIP codes.
“We’d bike around and look for gardens, then ask the gardeners if they wanted to donate,” Levy said. “The gardeners seem to be very excited to participate. It’s as easy as committing just one row in your garden. We can make sure it goes to someone who needs it.”
The program is for garden excess only. People who want to donate other foods can stop by the food rescue office in the former Helen Hunt Elementary School, 917 E. Moreno St., Suite 130.
Last year, 45 gardeners signed up and donated 2,000 pounds (a ton!) of food. The goal this summer is to have 80 gardeners provide more than 2½ times that ton of food to the hungry, Levy said.
With a budget of about $10,000, the program can affect many people while reducing food waste and providing jobs for youth.
Hailstorms have damaged some crops and hindered that goal a bit this season, but Levy said he hopes the upcoming squash, tomato and corn harvest will put collections over the top.
The donated food is funneled to three organizations for distribution: Westside Community Center, a donation-based produce stand at Arcadia Farms and a no-cost grocery distribution program from noon-1 p.m. Saturdays at the Food Rescue “hub” at the Helen Hunt nonprofit campus. There, 15 to 30 families pick up produce each week, Levy said.
“We’re honing in on the idea that people in the community want to help, and the community has shown a lot of support,” he said. “If gardeners want to participate but live outside the area, we have donation points set up.”
So far this summer, the program has distributed locally grown romaine lettuce, spinach, kale, chard, snap peas, zucchini, summer squash and radishes, Levy said.
Community gardens — including Pikes Peak Urban Gardens, Bear Creek Community Gardens, Mid Shook’s Run Community Garden and Vermijo Community Garden — encourage gardeners to grow an extra row and donate excess produce as well. Coolers available for produce drop-off are collected by youth workers on bikes regularly.
Bear Creek Community Gardens was the biggest donor last summer, giving more than 300 pounds of squash alone, Levy said.
“One of our goals is to partner with organizations that work with youth,” he said. “We partner with Kids on Bikes to collect food through the Hillside neighborhood. And we encourage people to bring the family out to one of our rides.”
The next summer rides will be announced soon. Check the Colorado Springs Food Rescue Facebook page (facebook.com/csfoodrescue) for info.
Community Prep School students collected produce in the 80904 ZIP code last summer for Westside CARES. The nonprofit collaboration of 21 religious fellowships runs several food pantries. The students got school credit and a lot of exercise, collectively biking more than 160 miles.
Thanks to a $2,000 stipend from a grant awarded to Denver Food Rescue, Colorado Springs Food Rescue bought an e-trike to help with collections.
“It’s really fun, and it helps us going up the hills,” Levy said.