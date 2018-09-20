National Public Lands Day is Saturday, which means Colorado’s four national parks will charge no entrance fee.
So if you’re newly transplanted or a longtime resident of the Front Range who has yet to check out Rocky Mountain National Park, maybe this is the time to do it — if you don’t mind crowds.
The glowing aspen trees add another color to the stunning mosaic.
Or maybe it’s time for a weekend getaway to the state’s other crown jewels: the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve (about a three-hour drive from Colorado Springs), Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (less than five hours) and Mesa Verde National Park (six hours). Also for free, you could check out the Springs’ closest national monument, the Florissant Fossil Beds in Teller County.
Or maybe on this 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, it’s time to give back. Here’s a look at volunteer events listed for Saturday:
Garden of the Gods
Be there at 8 a.m. to help with trail maintenance and enjoy a free lunch afterward. At 12:30 p.m., go on an interpretive hike with the Friends of the Garden of the Gods, or go climbing with the Pikes Peak Climbers Alliance (you’ll need your own gear and permit), or bring your bike for a group ride.
At 1:30 p.m., Academy Riding Stables will have horses available. Also at that time, Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort will kick off a celebration with discounted drinks for volunteers.
Red Rock Canyon Open Space
The park could use a hand in restoring and closing an illegal trail. Be at the pavilion at 8 a.m. in ready-to-work shoes and clothes. Activities planned after noon. Register and find more information at: https://bit.ly/2NsnuPV
OHV trail work
The Bureau of Land Management will lead a crew in the Seep Springs Recreation Area, popular for motorcycling and four-wheeling near Cañon City. Register and find more information at: https://bit.ly/2xBXVRQ
Also beginning at 9 a.m., the agency has scheduled a volunteer day at another OHV hub in the area, Texas Creek. More information here: https://bit.ly/2MScJkZ
Shelf Road
If you’re a climber, help keep this rocky destination near Cañon City one of Colorado’s best for your sport. The “Adopt-a-Crag Event” will begin at 9 a.m. and will focus mostly on approach trails and belay platforms. More information here: https://bit.ly/2NZEdtj