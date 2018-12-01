Colorado interior designers will showcase their holiday decorating schemes for rooms in the governor’s mansion during free public tours this month.
Members of the American Society of Interior Designers — Colorado Chapter followed a “Decades of Design in Colorado” theme to transform rooms at “Colorado’s Home,” the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver. This is the sixth year that the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund is offering free holiday tours on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 6-9 and 13-16 at 400 E. Eighth Ave., Denver. Reservations are not required.
Rooms to see include:
• The drawing room, designed by ASID Co-Chair David Rote and Pam Marolt of Basset Home Furnishings, reflects the 1910s with a theme of Society Weddings & The Progressive Era.
• The State Dining Room was designed by Pam Smith & Colleen Heldt with a theme of 1920s New Year’s at the Broadmoor: Colorado Springs as a Resort.
• The Governor’s Room/Bar, designed by Lynn Williamson and Eva Puterbaugh, features a 1940s Apres Ski at Aspen’s J-Bar theme.
• The Palm Room’s main and breakfast areas were designed with a 1950s and ‘60s Palm Beach Tropical theme by Trish Bonney of TAB Interiors.
• The Well Room, designed by Leslie Kazmierczak, has a 1970s theme, Swimming in the Well Room: A True Story.
• The Stately Library has a theme of 1980s Western, Prairie & Southeast: Style Rooted in Colorado, designed by Cindy Johnson and Courtney Cunningham of Johnson David Interiors.
• The Grand Hall’s theme is “Love, Peace and Hope,” designed by Cathrin Crampton of Mosaic Interiors.
More than 10,000 visitors are expected to tour the circa 1908 home this month. The tours begin at the Eighth Avenue main gate. Plan to spend 20 to 45 minutes touring the mansion at your own pace.
The Governor’s Residence offers public events throughout the year, and the first floor can be rented for private parties. The Boettcher family donated the home to the state in 1959. For more information, visit coloradoshome.org.
