Fresh Air Friday will once again be honored in Colorado, with entrance fees waived across the 42 state parks the day after Thanksgiving.
The tradition falls on a furlough day for state employees, as designated by the government in September to curb the coronavirus pandemic's blow to the budget.
"So staffing and access at visitor centers may be limited," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan. "CPW is asking people to be especially mindful of COVID-19 health practices like social distancing, wearing masks when distancing is less possible, carrying hand sanitizers and preparing to pack in, pack out."
He added the agency's hope for visitors to practice Leave No Trace ethics on the day.
State parks, like preserves and trailheads everywhere, have seen a spike in visitation during the pandemic. Through August, CPW reported a 30% increase to the parks year-to-date compared with 2019.
While Fresh Air Friday's typical guided hikes are expected to be significantly fewer, Mueller State Park in Teller County has listed a 4-mile trek starting at 9 a.m. from the Outlook Ridge trailhead. A similar trip is scheduled for Saturday morning, and a scavenger hunt for kids is slated for 2 p.m. that afternoon.
Spots are limited. Check availability by calling the visitor center at 719-687-2366.