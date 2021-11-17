Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages you to burn some Thanksgiving calories and skip the shopping lines on Black Friday.
Entrance fees to all 42 state parks will be waived once again for Fresh Air Friday. This is the seventh year of the tradition, aimed at turning Black Friday, the shopping-fueled day after Thanksgiving, into "a blue skies Friday, a green trees Friday, or a white snow Friday," as CPW puts it.
In Colorado Springs, Cheyenne Mountain State Park is set to host a limited number of people for a naturalist-led hike along Talon Trail, covering 5 miles round trip from the Limekiln parking lot. Weather pending, the trek is scheduled for 11 a.m. To sign up, call the visitor center at 719-576-2016.
West of the city in Teller County, Mueller State Park has also scheduled a guided hike. Anyone interested can show up to the Elk Meadow trailhead by 8:30 a.m. The trip will cover 4 miles and visit a historic railroad site.
For more information, visit CPW calendar page: https://bit.ly/3kAPL5m