Although Enzo held several free-diving records — his deepest dive without the aid of breathing apparatus was 331 feet — it was the lives of sea creatures that concerned him most.
Enzo dedicated his life to educating the world about the link between healthy seas and healthy humans.
He often quoted Vangelis: “Until a man learns to respect and speak to the animal world, he can never know his true role on Earth.”
While diving in the Mediterranean with his daughters Rossana and Patrizia, Enzo was in the water preparing to dive. He felt a nudge on his back and turned to see a male dolphin beckoning to him.
The dolphin dove, and Enzo followed.
About 40 feet meters down, Enzo was led to the dolphin’s mate, who had become entangled in a fishing net and would soon drown. Enzo quickly surfaced and returned with his daughters and a couple of diving knives. They freed the dolphin and helped her to the surface.
He recalls: “As soon as she was on the surface, after breathing out foam and blood, she gave birth to a dolphin calf under the watchful eyes of her mate.”
Enzo and his daughters marveled at the miracle they had just witnessed. While they were still in the water, the male dolphin circled around and touched its beak to Enzo’s cheek, like a kiss of gratitude.
The world is full of opportunities that lead to miracles if we only follow those nudges. Next door is a neighbor who needs a smile and a conversation, a child who needs a little reassurance, or a young mom who just witnessed her own miracle and would love to share it with you.
Or perhaps even one of our wild siblings, ready to share its world.
