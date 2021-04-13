Coloradans and outdoor lovers nationwide can leave their money at home while exploring America's greatest natural treasures Saturday.
The National Park Service is kicking off National Park Week with a free day at federally protected preserves that require a fee. That includes 13 sites in Colorado that the service lists, Rocky Mountain National Park the most popular among them.
Saturday promises to be a busy day at the park, ahead of a reservation system that will run May 28 to Oct. 11, aimed at controlling summer crowds. With an estimated 3.2 million visits, Rocky Mountain was the fourth most visited national park in 2020.
That was a spot down from 2019. The National Park Service reported a 27.6% visitation downturn across the system due to pandemic-related closures and restrictions.
In Colorado, decreases were tallied at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Dinosaur National Monument, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, and Mesa Verde National Park. Closest to Colorado Springs, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument recorded a year-to-year drop of 21%.
Pending a full year of normal operations, the parks in 2021 could return to record-breaking trends. In southwest Colorado, Black Canyon of the Gunnison had been the fastest popularizing national park in the state, with 2019's visit count of 432,818 up 40% from 2018.
Saturday marks one of six free days the National Park Service provides on the year. These days might be more precious, considering national parks have increased fees in recent years to address a growing backlog of maintenance. Vehicle passes range between $25 and $35.
The next opportunity for waived fees will be Aug. 4, when national parks will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.
Other free dates to mark on the calendar: Aug. 25 (National Park Service birthday), Sept. 25 (National Public Lands Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).