It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
When all you hear are people endlessly sneezing, blowing their noses and hacking up their lungs. Welcome to cold and flu season.
One of the best ways to thwart sickness is to strengthen your immune system. Now. That means the basics: sleep, a healthy diet and exercise. That way, if you do encounter a nasty germ or two (which you will, who are we kidding?), your body will be primed to fight it off, and you won’t go down for the count for the seven to 10 days a typical cold lasts.
But when those germs find the Achilles’ heel in even the mightiest of us, natural remedies might be better for your body than over-the-counter stuff.
Justen and Joy Williams at Manitou Wellness Center will offer the first in a series of free natural health workshops beginning Friday. First up is Homemade Herbal Medicine Cabinet, dedicated to herbal and folk remedies for before, during and after the great sickness. Future workshops will focus on good gut health and adaptogens.
“If their doctor recommends something, of course, take it,” said Joy, a holistic health consultant. “I can’t tell people they shouldn’t take them; that’s not in my scope. They do help people, but there are natural ways to help prevent cold and flu and support their system.”
Rest easy. You don’t need to buy a bunch of expensive and hard-to-find ingredients. Often what we need already lurks in our refrigerator or cabinet. It’s only a matter of mushing it together in right combinations and amounts. Garlic, vinegar and ginger are examples of items that can easily be used in tonics, syrups, teas and tinctures.
“Our generation especially has forgotten about remedies that people have used for hundreds of years,” Joy said. “We’ve been trained to go to the doctor, but there’s not much they can do for a virus. It has to run its course.”
Our bodies have viruses all the time, she said, but getting sick or staying healthy is a matter of imbalance. Food-sourced remedies can heal the body in a more natural way than the typical stuff you find in a pharmacy.
“Our body can use it better because it’s food, something we’re used to. It’s something our body recognizes,” Joy said. “Things we take over the counter are hard on the liver and the digestive system. They can make us groggy.”
The workshop will offer a question-and-answer session with Justen, the Wellness Center’s resident herbalist, as well as hands-on remedy-making, including a flu bomb, which has a base of lemon, ginger and garlic, and optional add-ins, depending on the particular ailment, such as cayenne for sinus issues.
“I can’t guarantee it’s going to taste awesome,” Joy said. “It’s not like eating a cupcake, but it will help.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270