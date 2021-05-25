“Last year was hard,” read a Visit Colorado Springs news release, “and now we can finally celebrate the return of grabbing a drink together.” The city’s Crafts and Drafts Passport is back with buy-one-get-one drinks at more than 20 local breweries, distilleries, wineries and coffee roasters. Download for free at VisitCOS.com/Passport. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Free Colorado Springs passport offers buy-one-get-one drinks at breweries and more
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
