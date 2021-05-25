crafts and drafts.jpg

Colorado Springs’ Crafts and Drafts Passport is back with deals for local brews, cocktails and wines. Photo credit Gray Filter Photography

“Last year was hard,” read a Visit Colorado Springs news release, “and now we can finally celebrate the return of grabbing a drink together.” The city’s Crafts and Drafts Passport is back with buy-one-get-one drinks at more than 20 local breweries, distilleries, wineries and coffee roasters. Download for free at VisitCOS.com/Passport. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

