Pueblo Zoo will help seniors see a bunch of critters for free.
All next week, from Sunday through Sept. 12, those ages 65 and older can visit the zoo for free. The 25-acre park features more than 400 animals from 125 different species from around the world.
The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m. Needed caregivers and aids also will receive free admission.
Face coverings will be required for those ages 3 and older, and physical distancing will be in place. Groups must be 10 or less. Food and coolers are allowed.
For more information, call 719-561-1452 or go online to pueblozoo.org.