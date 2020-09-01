Pueblo Zoo will help seniors see a bunch of critters for free.

All next week, from Sunday through Sept. 12, those ages 65 and older can visit the zoo for free. The 25-acre park features more than 400 animals from 125 different species from around the world.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m. Needed caregivers and aids also will receive free admission.

Face coverings will be required for those ages 3 and older, and physical distancing will be in place. Groups must be 10 or less. Food and coolers are allowed.

Lots of 'new' to see and do at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

For more information, call 719-561-1452 or go online to pueblozoo.org.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments