Festivals are back in a big way this summer in Colorado. Here are four coming soon that you might want to check out.
Bravo! Vail, June 27-Aug. 4
The Vail Valley is once again filled with the best of classical music and it can be enjoyed all around that area, including in concerts. The four famous orchestras are in residence.
Leading off is The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra with violinist Joshua Bell.
Upcoming concerts: Dallas Symphony Orchestra, June 30-July 5;The Philadelphia Orchestra, July 9-17; New York Philharmonic, July 21-July 28.
Smaller chamber music concerts with well-known soloists will be in unique venues. throughout the valley.
Schedule and tickets: bravovail.org
Central City Opera Festival, July 3-Aug. 1
Opera live! The beloved opera festival goes forward with 2021 adaptations.
Productions of “Carousel” and “Rigoletto” are open-air and socially distanced in Hudson Gardens & Event Center in Littleton, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive. The Hudson Gardens summer concert series was canceled.
The operas Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” will be in the Central City Opera House Gardens and all are currently sold out. Check the website in case more productions are added.
Another Central City Opera House Gardens feature is the Al Fresco concert series featuring the opera performers. centralcityopera.org
Colorado Tiny House Festival, July 10-11, Adams County Fairgrounds, Brighton
Curious about those popular little houses? An estimated 52 models will be here during the Colorado Tiny House Festival.
Houses, container homes, bus and van conversions, yurts, tipis, teardrops, overland and expedition trailers, campers and RVs.
On hand, people who built their own tiny homes.
Food trucks, music and a playground for the kids.
Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/2021-colorado-tiny- house-festival-tickets-86224502809
Logger Days Festival, July 16-18, South Fork
Chainsaws and axes are out and ready. Time for South Fork’s 28th annual Logger Days Festival.
It’s all about this area’s logging industry. Competitions include chainsaw carving, ax throwing, two-man cross cut and others. There’s 60-foot pole climbing, too. Kids’ activities including a sawdust pit contest. Music, arts and crafts and music.
southfork.org/logger-days-festival
By Linda Navarro, the gazette