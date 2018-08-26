Just when you thought Times Square had it all — monster LED billboards, Broadway shows, roaming cartoon mascots, a grown man crooning in his underwear — four themed attractions have opened near Manhattan’s main tourist drag, all vying for your attention, selfies and dollars.
While the Big Apple is known for its cultural landmarks, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art, these pricey newcomers hope to cash in on the city’s record numbers of visitors with immersive and interactive exhibits, engaging and educational virtual displays and, yes, loads of Instagrammable content.
But which, if any, are worth the cost of admission? I spent two afternoons crisscrossing midtown Manhattan to find out. All four sites are within a dozen blocks, and each takes two hours, at most, to explore.
Gulliver’s Gate
It’s a small world after all, or at least it feels that way at Gulliver’s Gate, which bills itself as “the most technologically advanced and interactive museum of miniatures on the planet.” Inspired by Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels,” the whimsical wonderland has 300 miniature displays of world landmarks and cities, scaled to 1/87th of their true, towering size. I was mesmerized by the remarkable precision, care and artistry displayed by more than 600 model makers in molding this 3-D universe.
The 50,000-square-foot exhibit space, divided by region, is a labor of love inspired by Israeli entrepreneur Eiran Gazit. It cost $40 million and took 10 years. While professional model-makers from around the world were tapped to build their respective regions, a small team of in-house professionals maintains the displays and develops new components.
Room to room, you’re transported from the icy foothills of Sochi, Russia, to Egypt’s sun-drenched pyramids.
I regretted having to leave this Lilliputian world and return to life-size reality.
216 W. 44th St., 215-235-2016, gulliversgate.com, Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. $36, seniors and children ages 6-12 $27, younger free. Buy tickets online and save $5.
Nfl Experience Times Square
Opened last December by the National Football League, in partnership with Cirque du Soleil, this $40 million, 40,000-square-foot attraction isn’t a football museum so much as a tribute to the sports juggernaut and its 32 teams. Fans on the first floor flock to a sea of memorabilia, which includes jerseys, signs, helmets and some questionable fan headgear.
Farther on is a mammoth “4-D” theater. Despite its billing as a “thrill-ride,” I found the 10-minute training film overhyped and underwhelming. Save for a special weather event at the close of the movie, which I won’t give away, the booming audios and jostling seats were unremarkable. After the film, we were escorted to the second level and invited to test our skills against virtual pros through drills that include blocking, passing and jumping challenges. The last level is the champions’ floor, where you can ogle sparkly Super Bowl rings, experience a virtual Gatorade dunk with the help of visual effects and pose with a Lombardi Trophy replica.
Fair-weather fans might do better saving their dollars for a real game, but sports enthusiasts will enjoy this overpriced football fantasyland.
20 Times Square, 646-863-0088, nflexperience.com, Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. $34, children ages 5-12 $29.
Ocean Odyssey
You can hang up your shell bikini for this underwater voyage. The virtual aquatic adventure makes a splash by bringing the sights, sounds and scenes of the ocean to life with cutting-edge technology, including 3-D animation, authentic soundscapes and video mapping.
I embraced my inner mermaid and took the plunge. A fluorescent blue escalator delivered me from the noisy streets of midtown to the hushed sands of the South Pacific, where I started my virtual journey, inching my way toward the California coast through 10 undersea environments.
Visitors, especially young ones, will enjoy the interactive elements, including the friendly, fluorescent stingrays that dart beneath your feet and the playful sea lions that respond to hand gestures. Floor-to-ceiling screens, touch-sensitive floors and 3-D imagery elevate the experience.
The mission of this expansive and educational 60,000-square-foot exhibition, housed in the former New York Times press room, is driven home in its finale. There, guests can participate in hands-on activities that encourage positive environmental practices.
226 W. 44th St., 646-308-1337, natgeoencounter.com, Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $39.50, seniors and veterans $36.50, children 3-12 $32.50, younger free. Purchase tickets online for a $5 discount.
Spyscape
Have you ever wondered whether you missed your true calling as a spy? Maybe you grew up on the James Bond series or “Harriet the Spy.”
Whatever international intrigue or clandestine forces bring you to Spyscape, it’s highly unlikely that you will leave this state-of-the-art interactive museum disappointed. The 60,000-square-foot labyrinth was thoughtfully designed by David Adjaye, architect of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and is divided into seven galleries: deception, encryption, surveillance, hacking, intelligence, cyberwarfare and special ops.
Along the way, visitors scan their ID bracelets at silver kiosks dotted throughout the three-level pavilion.
The kiosks assess your personality traits, risk tolerance and IQ through a series of interactive games, tests and questionnaires to determine your spy profile. (There are 10 possibilities, including cryptologist and hacker, intelligence analyst and spycatcher.)
Physical challenges, which include monitoring CCTV footage and taking a lie-detector test, also help determine the role that best suits your skills.
928 Eighth Ave., 212-549-1941, spyscape.com, Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $39, children 3-12 $32, younger free. Tickets are based on timed entry and can be purchased online for a discount.