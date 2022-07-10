Maybe every little kid remembers their first baseball game.
Roger Hadix probably remembers it more. It was more than 50 years ago, but he remembers every detail of the car ride from Colorado Springs to St. Louis for a professional game. There was a feeling in the air for the 9-year-old kid, like the road was leading to something magical.
He remembers the game, too. Some of the specific plays. The names of the players he got autographs from. He got another feeling: Like he could probably play out there on the big field if he wanted. Like this game was for a scrawny kid like him, one who often got picked last or not at all for whatever the other boys were playing.
“Being a smaller guy, it’s a game that anybody can play,” Hadix said. “With basketball, it helps to be tall. With football, it helps to be big. As much I love hockey, that was never an option.”
Hadix didn’t grow up to be a guy on that field. He only grew to be 5-foot-2. He grew up to be OK with taking on the role so many others do when it comes to professional sports. Observer, fan, critic.
Another feeling from that day turned out to be true. Baseball would always be part of his life.
“I was just hooked,” he said.
Around the same time as that game, Hadix got hooked on something else. Learning about the past. That’s thanks to fourth grade teacher Rhoda Davis Wilcox, who wrote books such as “The Bells of Manitou” about William Abraham Bell, a founding father of Manitou Springs, and “The Man on the Iron Horse,” about the life of Gen. William Jackson Palmer. Another teacher brought real cannonballs into the classroom.
“That was a huge influence on me,” Hadix said. “They made history really fun to me.”
He learned the importance of finding many passions and making them fun, from theater productions to his two majors in college, philosophy and communications, which allows him to “wonder out loud,” he says.
Since then, Hadix has pursued “a million jobs,” from working at a parish to working at a leprechaun shop in Manitou Springs. He then fell into a 15-year banking job.
Baseball kept catching his attention.
The sport has done so for many since its beginnings in the 1840s, as chronicled in “Baseball,” the popular Ken Burns documentary series that first aired on PBS in 1994.
Episodes span “the quest for racial justice, the clash of labor and management, the transformation of popular culture, and the unfolding of the national pastime,” according to its online description.
This isn’t just a game, as is the subject of such documentaries and movies and books. It’s a game with history and drama and strategy and endless wins and losses. It’s the perfect intersection of passions for Hadix.
“They say it for a reason,” he said. “It’s all for the love of the game.”
For Hadix, it’s a love that stretches decades and through phases of life. It stretched into a special moment: Hadix was playing in a hobby softball league and found out about a sort of hidden world of vintage baseball, a league of guys honoring the pastime in its past life. It was the Vintage Base Ball Association, or the VBBA, with the mission to “preserve, perpetuate, and promote the game of base ball as it was played during its formative years in the nineteenth century and other historic eras. Proper rules interpretation is an important aspect to our game,” according to its website. “VBBA member clubs have access not only to vintage rules with interpretation but also to game historians and more.”
Hadix saw a purity in the association, known for meticulously dressing and talking and playing the rules of another time.
“It’s for the love of the game,” he said. “They weren’t making million-dollar salaries. It wasn’t highly thought of. You were going out to play ball because you loved the game.”
They didn’t have a club in his hometown, so, in 2000, he started the Colorado Springs Vintage Base Ball Association. The club has remained strong since, with many summertime matches that draw plenty of looks.
In 2013, he published a book, “Baseball in Colorado Springs,” which chronicles stages such as the “Colorado Springs Millionaires, the Sky Sox playing at Spurgeon Field, which baseball Hall of Famer graduated from Wasson High School, and how the legendary Hawaii Islanders landed in our mountain community. The hits keep coming, and so do the countless baseball stories that helped shape the Pikes Peak Region.”
The hits tend to find Hadix, who has suffered broken fingers from playing games set in a period without gloves.
But he keeps playing. And passing the ball to teammates such as John Sumner, the new captain of the Colorado Springs vintage club.
“Roger makes history fun,” Sumner said. “He just adds a spirit to it.”
Hadix’s love for the game is spirited. When he’s playing, he doesn’t think about the now. He sometimes thinks about that 9-year-old kid who believed in magic. He’ll always want to remind you of why we play.
“This is a chance to slow down and take a minute to reflect on the past,” he said. “If we know what’s gone on in the past, we can appreciate what’s happening in the future.”