Jasmine Flowers isn’t the kind of the person who needs motivation to get out of bed.
She had been pushing herself for 12 years in the Army. She pushed through three deployments, most recently in Afghanistan, and early morning, 5-mile runs and extra lifts in the gym.
The pain was always there. Her lower back always hurt, when she ran and lifted and marched and, as a drill sergeant, trained soldiers.
“For years, I had to just deal with it,” Flowers, who is 35, said. “I just sucked it up.”
Then, the pain got bad. After a 30-minute battle with the “excruciating pain” just to get out of bed one morning, Flowers’ doctor suggested an MRI. It revealed two options: surgery or shots to manage the pain for the rest of her life.
Last June, she decided to go under for a lumbar decompression with spinal fusion, fancy words for restoring the muscle tissue around her left side.
She was out for a whole month.
When she returned to work at Fort Carson, the sergeant first class was worried about also returning to her daily and intense exercises.
She scoured YouTube for a low-impact, high-energy option to keep her in shape while recovering.
The screen showed a man wearing a backward hat doing something he called Xtreme Hip-Hop. With a crowd of mostly women mirroring his every step, the buff-armed man named Phil seamlessly moved — or danced? — while yelling out phrases like “jump shot” and “burpee” and “side leg.”
Flowers was hooked.
She started watching Phil’s YouTube videos, which range from 30,000 views to millions, and practicing every day in her living room. As her trips and stumbles turned into graceful steps, she got an idea.
“I thought, ‘Wow, this would be really fun to try and teach,’” she said. “And bring to Colorado Springs.”
She also, to be real, was bored with working out.
“Regular training on the Army side is cool, but I like to have fun, too,” Flowers said. “Getting up early to run 3 miles isn’t fun. You do it because you have to.”
By December, it had barely been six months since her back surgery. That’s why she didn’t tell any of her friends or family when she hopped on a plane to Houston to get her training certificate from Xtreme Hip-Hop, which has instructors in 34 states.
Then she snapped a photo with founder Phile Weeder and posted it on Facebook, saying, “So.... I did a thing.” The secret was out.
“Everybody was like, ‘What did you do? You just had surgery!’” Flowers said.
They also saw her big smile in the photo.
“I knew it was right for me,” she said. “It drove me to be better.”
The first-time fitness instructor started hosting classes, mostly at military bases in Colorado Springs, in January and rented a studio space in February.
Then COVID-19 hit, halting her emerging business and keeping her home.
Flowers found herself not wanting to do much of anything. Then Phil started livestreaming workouts, reminding Flowers how much she loved the movements and the music that came with it.
“That’s what got me off the couch,” she said.
She did her own live-streams, too, before eventually hosting classes outside at public parks.
She describes the workout as “a new version of ‘80s aerobics.”
“A lot of people think step aerobics is dead and it’s something grandmothers do,” she said.
But this version, accompanied by hip-hop music from the ‘70s to current hits, is very much alive. She’s the only Xtreme Hip-Hop instructor in Colorado Springs. There are two in Denver.
Flowers’ classes — which she nicknames “Wild Out Wednesdays” — regularly sell out.
She thinks that’s because it’s a mix of challenging and fun.
“There are times we get hot,” she says, referring to the constant cycle of squats, lunges, core movements.
Sometimes, the drill sergeant in her comes out. But she’s usually smiling.
“It feels good to me,” she said. “I’m changing people just by putting on some music I think will be fire and letting people have fun while they get into shape.”
And, more than a year after her back surgery, she’s having fun, too.
“I’m just so glad I found this,” she said. “It’s made me better and stronger.”