It’s usually pretty quiet at the Christian Deaf Church, but the hearts and hands of worshippers sing like angels.
During Sunday services, held inside Sunnyside Christian Church at 2025 N. Murray Blvd., about 30 members concentrate on the speedy fingers of the Rev. Tim Thurston, who is deaf.
Churchgoers listen to Thurston’s sermon, which he delivers in sign language and by speaking, and follow his lead signing hymns and moving their bodies to the music that plays in their minds.
“There’s such a big need for the deaf people to have a place to go, and there aren’t many options,” church leader Carol Kovacs said. “This is a church for the deaf, of the deaf.”
Instead of providing interpretive services as some congregations do, the nondenominational Christian Deaf Church is led by a deaf minister, who holds weekly worship as well as roundtable discussions following services and Wednesday night studies.
That Thurston, a mail carrier by day who has headed the congregation for 37 years, preaches in the language of the deaf heightens the spiritual experience, said Kovacs, the daughter of deaf parents.
“It just improves the communication,” she said. “There’s a much better connection.”
The church now has been in existence for 50 years. Thurston credits God for the longevity. Over the years, the church has had a few permanent homes, including its own building. But the cost forced the congregation to sell it and share Sunnyside Christian Church’s space. Still, the church has continued.
“God had planted the seed 50 years ago, and as long as people continue to water the seed, it will grow,” Thurston said in an email.
“It humbles me because both hearing and deaf people have shown love and faith and are very supportive of having the deaf church being a part of the deaf community for a long time.”
The church was founded in 1970 by a couple who wanted to provide a religious background for a deaf niece attending the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind in Colorado Springs, said Sherry Drew, another church member . While Drew is not deaf, Drew’s father is hearing-impaired.
“My dad likes this church because it’s family-oriented,” Drew said. “We have a variety of ages from young people to older people. There’s always a lively discussion; you can always find someone to talk to.”
The deaf community is no different than the hearing community, Drew said: “They need to communicate, to be able to talk to somebody and have people listen to them.”
Kovacs said she’s been a longtime parishioner because of the love she feels emanating from fellow believers.
“They really know how to make a person feel welcome,” she said. “We’re a family is what it is.”
For more information, go to https:// cschristiandeafchurch.com.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.