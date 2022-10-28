In 2011, Donny Cryer traveled to Colorado from his home in Texas for what he thought would be a long vacation of skiing.
He ended up falling in love with another winter sport rooted in these mountains.
Now living in Silverthorne, Cryer finds himself at the helm of a niche tradition on Georgetown Lake. He’s president of Our Gang 4 Wheelers, the club that for decades has rallied dragsters, trucks and souped-up rigs for good, old-fashioned ice racing.
Moto enthusiasts know what’s up. As for unknowing skiers en route to their destinations on Interstate 70, they’ve seen close to 100 vehicles parked on the frozen lake and exited to see what it’s all about.
“They’re just kind of amused and questioning,” Cryer says. “They’re like, ‘What in the world are you guys doing?’”
For as many as six weekends typically in January and February — when the ice is at least a foot thick and considered fit to hold hundreds of thousands of pounds — they’re competitively zipping and swerving as they’ve done for a long time. Our Gang’s inaugural season was 1977. But the sport in Colorado traces its origins to the 1960s.
“It all started when a group of guys got together and decided to try driving on a frozen pond above Central City,” reads the history on Our Gang’s website.
They went on to call themselves the Rat Patrol. They specially built machines called Super Jeep, Red Baron, Quiksilver and Green Latrine. From that pond in Central City, they set their sights on bigger venues, including Twin Lakes near Leadville.
“They just decided to give this a go,” Cryer says. “They went out and just kind of started doing it, and they started inviting people.”
Our Gang’s annual series is a draw for many familiar with racing on asphalt and dirt. “There are people who see it and immediately want to try it,” Cryer says.
They’ll have to pre-register. They’ll have to pass a vehicle inspection. They’ll have to pick a class: ones for bare rubber and ones for studded, gripped tires. Then they’ll have to learn the tricky ways of ice.
It’s not as much about speed — 40 mph is uncommon on Georgetown Lake — as it is about careful, calculated handling on the courses, Cryer says.
“Basically, if you’re on ice, you need to be able to turn,” he says.
“If” has increasingly been the question in recent years. Our Gang canceled all races last winter due to unstable ice conditions. Cryer says that’s been a highly unusual move in the club’s long history.
So for last winter’s eager drivers, anticipation could be as high as ever.
“You can only do it two months out of the year,” Cryer says. “If it happens, you do it while you can.”