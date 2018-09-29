If you’ve ever slept in a four-star hotel, you know there is nothing like the crisp, clean feel of fine white sheets. I cherished my first set and was dismayed when, over time, they yellowed and eventually ripped.
Here are tips from the pros on how to wash, dry and stain-treat your bedding so you can prolong the life of your linens.
George Matouk Jr., whose family’s business, Matouk, has been making luxury bedding since 1929, warns against using too much detergent when washing sheets and towels. The rule of thumb is about 1 tablespoon of detergent for each regular load. Use too much, and your sheets and towels will end up with a soapy residue that will attract dirt and leave them feeling slimy.
Matouk also cautions against detergents that have bleach or added whitening agents, particularly when washing bedding that has delicate contrasting color embroidery or embellishments (as many Matouk styles do). Bleach can not only ruin colorful threads, but also weakens the fabric fibers.
Annie Selke, owner of Pine Cone Hill bedding company, also advises against using bleach because it can cause whites to yellow over time. She recommends treating stains right away with plain club soda. For really pesky stains, she uses OxiClean but says lemon juice, baking soda or vinegar are great natural substitutes.
Wash sheets once a week, and be mindful of water temperatures, Selke says. Wash linen sheets in cold water and percale sheets in warm water. While thread count has minimal impact on washing, she says, the higher the thread count, the more threads there are to break. So washing on a gentle cycle is best.
And never use liquid fabric softener or dryer sheets, Matouk says. Liquid softener soaks into towels, affecting their absorbency. Bedding and towels should stay soft on their own as long as they are properly laundered and not overdried.
To prevent overdrying, remove bed linens from the dryer as soon as they’re dry or even a bit damp, which will keep them softer. If you are in the market for a new dryer, Matouk recommends one with a moisture sensor that will automatically shut off the drying cycle as soon as no moisture is present, which “will add years to the life of your linens and clothing.”
Selke prefers line-drying sheets.
Selke and Matouk agree that ironing comes down to personal preference, but the best way to minimize wrinkles is to remove sheets from the dryer the moment they’re dry, even before the cycle ends. If you do iron sheets, do so while they’re still damp. The iron’s heat will complete the drying. Matouk suggests shaking out your sheets between washing and drying to release creases that formed during the spin cycle.
Selke suggests ironing only the portion of the sheets you see when you make your bed — a trick she learned from watching a hotel room “turnover” where the workers ironed only the top of the duvet cover once it was in place.
Shirley Vermont, a 20-year housekeeper at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., makes the bed, lightly mists the sheets with water, then runs her hands over them to remove creases.
When buying sheets, Selke says, open the package and put your cheek against them. If the quality feels poor, the sheets will feel even worse after washing. Good-quality sheets get better and softer with each washing.
If you’re a hot sleeper, Selke recommends crisp percale; the cotton will keep you cool and comfortable. But if you don’t iron percale and creases begin to form, Matouk cautions, press them out or they’ll eventually tear.
Selke says linen is a great year-round choice: cool in summer and warm in winter. But if you’re looking for something smoother and more luxurious, try a silky modal fiber or sateen weave. Cotton sateen has more body so it resists formation of wrinkles. But that body makes sateen a little heavier and less breathable than percale.