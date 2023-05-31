From Hartman Rocks near Gunnison and the rock-festooned desert of Fruita to the technical spoils around Crested Butte, Colorado mountain bikers have no shortage of far-flung destinations to test their skills. But those on the Front Range need not go far for black-rated challenges.

Walker Ranch, Boulder

It’s been called “the hardest 8 miles of mountain biking in Boulder.” Take it from the folks at Boulder Mountain Bike Alliance: Their website describes “ridiculously steep climbs with rock fins, loose kitty-litter turns” and an “unrideable (well, nearly) 100-foot staircase in the middle.”

Those steps lead down to a creek — one bit of eye candy along the way. The loop is reached via the scenic, leg-burning Flagstaff Road, which is the rite of passage for local roadies. Walker Ranch is that for mountain bikers.

Palmer Park, Colorado Springs

The 3-year-old, multi-stage Pikes Peak Apex seeks to put Colorado Springs on the world map as a mountain biking destination. It’s no surprise, then, that the weekend starts with a prologue in Palmer Park.

Indeed, the preserve of bluffs, hoodoos and rock shelves is a spectacular introduction to riding around the city’s foothills. And there might be no greater initiation than the white-knuckling Templeton Trail, a loop around the upper, rugged rims.

Dakota Ridge, Denver

It seems miraculous this wild sliver exists between two of the busiest highways in the metro, Colorado 470 and Interstate 70. If you manage to keep your rear on the saddle, that might be miraculous too.

This chunky, arching spine humbles most. Including a bike-only portion on the south end, Dakota Ridge Trail spans about 3 1/2 miles one way. Afterward, catch a break on gentler trails weaving the adjacent Matthews/Winters Park.

Royal Gorge Park, Cañon City

Oil Well Flats is the more talked-about trail system around Cañon City. But we’re spotlighting this more recently developed network covering the north side of the most iconic landmark in the area. It’s hard to beat the Royal Gorge views from the Canyon Rim and Point Alta Vista trails.

For the gnar, you’ve got to check out the latest addition: Royal Cascade Trail, which connects the trail system down to Tunnel Drive for a fast, thrilling descent (or a lung-busting, likely walk-a-bike ascent). The ride is closed in June and July for lambing.