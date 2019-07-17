Get ready for a tasty adventure at the Tails, Tunes & Tastes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Set to take place over two nights from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 and Thursday, Aug. 29, there’s something for the adults to enjoy at the event.
Get your grub on with unlimited food tastings, sip cocktails from open bars throughout the zoo, and enjoy a night of live music from local talent. A series of special animal shows will also take place throughout the night at this adults-only event.
All event proceeds benefit the care of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s animals including giraffes, Red River hogs, meerkats, African lions, Colobus monkeys, Grant’s zebra, vultures, mur tigers, Pallas’ cats, snow leopards, wallabies, budgies, alligator, Rocky Mountain goats, moose, grizzly bear, mountain lions, and over 40 species of reptiles.
This event is exclusively for adults 21 and over. Tickets range from $45.75 to $50.75. Last admission to the event will be at 8:00 p.m – rain or shine. For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.