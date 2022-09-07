Dry rosé has become enormously popular with American consumers. Increasing availability, generally high quality and a variety of grapes from around the world make for a delightful year-round option.
Typically, the wines are easy drinking and refreshing. Expect a flavor profile similar to red wine but drinking more like white wine. All wines below are 2021 vintage, unless otherwise stated. Grapes are listed first.
Arguably, the most sought- after French rosé is Côtes de Provence. The wines are mostly grenache (often with cinsault, syrah ormourvèdre). The following are emblematic of the “Provençal style” of light color, delicate citrusy, apricot/peach flavors with a creamy suggestion:
• Domaines Ott 2020 Château de Selle ($55), a benchmark Rosé; justifies its price with fine fruit supplemented with mineral, saline, and a solid, yet elegant body.
• Château des Sarrins Les Sarrins ($25), citrus, strawberry, raspberry, nice earthy finish.
• Rose Gold ($20), bright, berries, lemon, sense of richness.
A large contingent in my tasting was from Italy (typically is labeled Rosato). These recommendations span the length of the peninsula:
• Veneto. Scaia ($15), rondinella; fresh, lively, juicy, fresh, focused.
• Marche. Garofoli “Kómaros” ($14), montepulciano; crisp citrus, mineral, juicy.
• Abruzzo. La Valentina “Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo,” ($14) montepulciano d’Abruzzo; dark, intense, structured.
• Puglia. Masseria Li Veli “Torresrose” ($15), negroamaro; brisk, strawberry, raspberry, spice; “Susumaniello” ($23), ancient indigenous variety; fresh, juicy, creamy.
• Sicily. 2020 Travaglianti “Etna” ($30), nerello mascalese; nice impact, fresh peach, cherry.
California has latched on to pinot noir as the grape of choice for rosé. Its wines typically are lighter colored and tend to reveal primary aromas and flavors at earlier ripeness.
• Pisoni “Lucy” Santa Lucia Highlands ($19), delicate, succulent berries, supple.
• Alma Rosa “Vin Gris” Sta. Rita Hills ($35), elegant, tangy, strawberry, peach.
• Alma de Cattleya Sonoma County ($22), brisk, strawberry, tangerine.
• Fiddlehead 2019 “Pink Fiddle” St. Rita Hills ($30), brisk, tangy, strawberry.
• Lynmar Russian River Valley ($33), soft, raspberry, spice.
• MacRostie Sonoma Coast ($28), elegant, juicy, strawberry, supple.
• Bouchaine Carneros Estate Selection “Vin Gris” ($29), bright, strawberry, apricot.
• Acrobat Oregon ($15), juicy cherry, slightly herbal.
I also had three fine rosés featuring mostly grenache:
• Alma Rosa Sta. Rita Hills ($30), brisk, cherry, strawberry, orange, peach.
• Ram’s Gate Sonoma Coast ($38), also syrah; tart, red berries, citrus.
• Anaba Sonoma County ($34), fresh strawberry, tangerine.
And, how about these tasty rosés to enjoy the diversity of grape sources:
• Acumen “Mountainside” Napa Valley ($35), tempranillo and merlot; bright cherry, strawberry, slightly herbal, nicely firm.
• Gamble Napa Valley ($26) cabernet sauvignon with some cabernet franc, merlot and petite verdot; tart raspberry, crenberry.
• De Negoce 2020 Lot 183 Alexander Valley ($13), sangiovese; direct-to-consumer from winemaker Cameron Hughes; creamy, spicy, cherry.