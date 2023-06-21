Over the past two decades, Argentina has established itself as one of the most important wine-producing countries on the planet. While malbec has emerged as its signature grape and among the U.S.’ most popular wines, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, chardonnay and torrontes also are making for world-class wines.

Most of the wines come from the high-altitude Mendoza region near the Andes Mountains. As evidenced in this column, most deliver serious flavor and immediate drinkability at reasonable prices. But, as my tastings showed, there also are super-fine, top quality, ageable wines being produced.

• Trapiche. One of Argentina’s largest and oldest producers, it offers a variety of tiers to showcase the abundance of Mendoza. It is Argentina’s largest exported brand. My tasting included fresh, bold, structured samples from the top tier Medalla line: 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon ($25); 2020 Malbec ($25).

• Trivento. This large-production winery is owned by Chile’s Concha y Toro and is a certified B corporation focusing on sustainable winemaking, business, social and environmental standards within its operations, supply chain and community. The Reserve line presents velvety, balanced, values: 2021 Malbec (vegan, $11).

• Graffigna. Founded in 1870 in San Juan just north of Mendoza, it is the third-oldest producer in in Argentina. The winery sources its grapes from both regions: plump, fresh 2021 Graffigna “Genuine Collection” Malbec ($12); bright, sleek, woodsy 2020 “Glorious Selection” Malbec ($19).

• Argento. Also a leader in sustainability efforts, its vineyards are organic and Fair Trade certified. And this care is extended to their employees and surrounding communities. From estate grown grapes: fruit-forward 2020 “Estate Collection” Malbec ($20) pleasant; pure, fresh 2020 “Estate Collection” Malbec-Cabernet Franc ($20).

• Otronia. Innovative winery and vineyards in the Patagonia Extrema, the southernmost wine region of Argentina. The cold climate weather is often challenging, with extremely low rainfall and high-speed winds reaching staggering levels. But it is also conducive to natural acidity, purity, intensity in the organically grown grapes: intense, flavorful 2019 Block III & VI Chardonnay ($90); brisk, delightful 2020 45 Rugientes Rosé ($45).

• Susana Balbo. Family-owned winery founded by Susana Balbo, Argentina’s first female winemaker, in Mendoza in 1999. She is credited with creating the first world-class Torrontés. My tasting included several impressive samples: 2021 “Crios” Malbec ($15); 2022 Signature Torrontés ($25); 2020 Signature Cabernet Sauvignon ($25); and a special project of Susana Balbo, the deep, earthy, juicy 2020 BenMarco “Sin Limites” Organic Malbec ($29).

• Viña Cobos. Established in 1998 in Mendoza by renowned California winemaker Paul Hobbs to produce luxury-class malbec-based wines. Hobbs has consulted with many wineries in Argentina. But this is the one he owns. Bright, firm, spicy 2021 Felino Malbec ($22); concentrated plush 2020 Cocodrilo Corte ($30) malbec/cabernet sauvignon; enticing, concentrated, plush 2018 “Vinculum” Malbec ($70).