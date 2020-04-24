Time on your hands?See JL Fields’ free vegan meal preparation class, 1 p.m. Sunday on Zoom. She will show the best containers for storage of beans and grains, plus how to make “mason jar salad.” Details at jlgoesvegan.com/classes. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Vegan meal made easy | Pikes Pick
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
