Husband and wife Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno are selling their two Woodland Park restaurants: The Swiss Chalet, 19263 E. U.S. 24, and Mountainara Cucina Italiana, 727 Gold Hill Place South.

After a family trip to Roberto’s Italian home the couple decided it was best for the family to return to Italy.

“We are selling the restaurants because my mother is struggling significantly with ongoing health issues associated with the climate and elevation here, and as a family we find they need to return to Italy, at sea level, where she can have more time with us and her grandchildren,” he said in a Facebook post. “This is a VERY HARD decision for us and compassion would be helpful.”

Calcagno has a selling agreement with the general manager of Mountainara and the transfer of the property will be complete in a few weeks. As for The Swiss Chalet, Calcagno has the 1.4 acres, which includes the restaurant and a residence, on the market.

Calcagno opened Mountainara Cucina Italiana in August 2022 and The Swiss Chalet in January of this year.