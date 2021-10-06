3 RECIPES - Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup Yield: 4 servings 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-sized chunks, approximately 1-2 pounds 2 tablespoons ghee or olive oil 1 onion diced, 1 cup 3 carrots diced, 1 cup 3 celery stalks sliced, 1 cup 5-6 cloves garlic minced 1 pound red potatoes diced 2 cups chicken broth or stock 1 cup full-fat canned coconut cream or milk 1 cup cashews 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves 1 ½ teaspoons salt 1 ½ teaspoons dried sage Freshly cracked black pepper Fresh parsley leaves chopped, for garnish Procedure: Turn Instant Pot to Sauté́ mode. Melt ghee in pot, then add onion, carrots, and celery, stirring regularly. Cook until onions are soft, then add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add potatoes, chicken broth, chicken, dried sage, and fresh thyme. Secure lid with valve in Sealing position and set to Manual High Pressure for 10 minutes. Once Instant Pot pressurizes, cook time will begin. While Instant Pot cooks, add coconut milk and cashews to high-speed blender. Blend until very, very smooth. When time is up, Quick Release, then stir in coconut-cashew mixture and add salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste. Serve warm. Note: If you do not have a high-speed blender, soak your cashews in hot water for a few hours then drain and proceed with the directions. Source: Meridith Barrett Norwood adapted from 40aprons.com

Sausage, White Bean & Kale Soup Sausage, White Bean & Kale Soup Yield: 10 servings 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound Italian sweet sausage 1 medium onion, diced 2 large carrots, diced 2 ribs celery, diced 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 bay leaves 1/2 tablespoon each dried oregano, basil, and marjoram 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes 3/4 cup white wine 1 (15 ounce) can fire roasted diced tomatoes 64 ounces good quality low-sodium chicken stock 2 (2 ounces) pieces rind of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese rind (optional) 2 (15 ounce) cans white cannelini beans, drained and rinsed 1 bunch kale, stems removed and roughly chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste Procedure: In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add sausage and brown, stirring occasionally to break into smaller pieces. Once brown, remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. To the reserved fat, add onion, carrots, and celery and cook until vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally, approximately 10 minutes. Add garlic and dried spices and sauté for at least 30 seconds. Add wine and loosen any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Return the sausage to the pot along with the stock, cheese rind, and tomatoes and cook over medium for 20-30 min. Add beans and kale and cook until kale becomes slightly wilted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. To serve, top with grated parmigiana and a drizzle with remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Source: Cathy Werle

Sweet Potato, Chickpea & Kale Coconut Curry Soup Sweet Potato, Chickpea & Kale Coconut Curry Soup Yield: 10 servings 3 sweet potatoes (2 pounds in total) cleaned and diced (no need to peel) 1 small yellow onion, diced 1 large carrot, diced 1 inch nub of fresh ginger root, minced (no need to peel, just wash) 3 garlic cloves, crushed 1 tablespoon curry powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon garam masala 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1/4 tsp ground turmeric 1 (15 ounce) can coconut milk, full fat 2 (15 ounce) cans vegetable stock 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas (from can or dried and cooked, drain well) 1 1/2 cups finely chopped kale 1 lime 1/4 cup chopped cilantro Salt, pepper, cooking oil Honey or sugar to taste (optional) Procedure: Heat a few tablespoons of cooking oil in a large heavy bottom pan on medium heat. Add onion and carrot and cook for a few minutes until soft and translucent then add the ginger and crushed garlic. Cook for another minute. Add all the spices and cook for 20 seconds, stirring, until fragrant. Add the sweet potato, coconut milk and vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer and leave for about 20-25 minutes until the sweet potato is soft through. When the sweet potato is soft (pierce with a knife to check) blend the soup with a hand held blender until slightly smooth, leaving some texture.Add the drained chickpeas and kale and cook at low simmer for 10-15 minutes more. Add the cilantro, juice from the lime and add salt and pepper to taste. Add sweetener if needed Source: Cathy Werle