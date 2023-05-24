Aloha Café

Roots Café, 330 E. Colorado Ave., has opened in the building where the home of El Taco Rey was for more than 45 years.

052423-food-table-talk-mama

Dana Moore, aka Mama D, has opened Roots Cafe downtown where she is serving Hawaiian dishes.

The owner, Dana Moore, who goes by Mama D, ran the former popular Roots Cafe food truck in Colorado Springs, and now she’s spicing up downtown with delicious Hawaiian flavors.

Menu items include Spam Musubi, Kalua Pig, Teriyaki Chicken, Spam and Eggs, and sides of mac salad and rice. Desserts include Butter Mochi, Choc-mac Banana Bread and Chocolate Haupia.

Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-394-6540, facebook.com/rootscafecos.

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column