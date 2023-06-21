The smells of a classic American breakfast filled the air of downtown Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning as more than 10,000 patrons gathered across Tejon Street to indulge in one of the city’s most beloved summer traditions, the Pikes Peak Range Riders Street Breakfast.

For more than 75 years, the Pikes Peak Range Riders have made their way through the city streets and around Pikes Peak to commemorate the start of the rodeo season and spread word of the local Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, to be held in July.

The street breakfast started out as a small event in 1936 for the rodeo cowhands — people who worked for, with and around rodeo festivities. The Pikes Peak Range Riders teamed up with the breakfast event in 1949, being a staple part of the tradition for over 65 years.

Colorado Springs local Mike McKiernan has participated with the group since 2014, finding his way to the Range Riders later in life. He was one of more than 150 riders Wednesday morning seen making their way through the intersection of Kiowa Street and Tejon.

“I was looking for a new passion project,” McKiernan said, “For me, it’s really about a few things — it’s the opportunity to promote the rodeo, and it’s the opportunity to promote and encourage Western heritage.

“If we don’t take it upon ourselves to keep teaching Western heritage, then who will?”

The event has evolved throughout the years to include the city’s greater population and celebrate the area’s deep roots in Western heritage through music, dancing, demonstrations and community. Breakfast attendance has grown drastically since its start, too — with roughly 35 attendees in 1936 transforming into the thousands seen Wednesday.

For $5. attendees got all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and OJ. The price has only gone up slightly from the original $1 ticket sold in 1949.

Breakfast was served up with a smile from the city’s local military population from Fort Carson and the U.S. Air Force Academy. Proceeds raised from this year’s event will help support the military in the area and their families.

“It can be an eye-opening experience for people to see that we’re not just soldiers, we’re a part of the community,” Army Sgt. 1st Class Bow Howelly said.

“It’s about reminding the community that we are still here; It’s about being present, showing up, having an impact, and continuing to be a part of this city’s story.”

Country Music trio Exit West kicked off the event performances, followed by a series of demonstrations by the Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers.

Western singing group the Flying W Wranglers wrapped up performances around 9:15 a.m., giving in to the crowd’s pleas for an encore.

To the left of the stage, the Walker family of four relished the celebration’s Western flare.

After selling their family’s farm in northern Wyoming to move to the Springs, the Walkers feared their children would miss out on the “classic Western-farming experience.”

James Walker, father of two, said he appreciates events like the Street Breakfast giving himself, and his family, a little taste of home.

“To be able to celebrate my Western, yee-haw heritage with my family alongside a big community, now that means more than I ever could have imagined after leaving home,” Walker said.

“Seeing the girls have their shot at a lasso in their little cowgirl hats, it’s just precious.”