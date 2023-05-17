Walter Iser, owner of Walter’s Bistro, 146 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., has sold the restaurant to Julie and Ghassan Nehme.

“I was ready to slow down,” Iser said. “We (he and the Nehmes) had been talking for a while and closed the deal April 24.”

Iser will stay on the property as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

The Nehmes purchased Marigold Cafe and Bakery in 2017. They successfully picked up where former owners Elaine and Dominique Chavanon left off without any change in the popular restaurant’s bustling business. Iser suspects the same easy change of ownership will happen for his bistro.

Though there has not been any signage changed on the eatery, Marigold at Walter’s Bistro has popped up on social media, and may be a possible name change. Hours are 5-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 719-630-0201, waltersbistro.com

Retirement pending

Paul Truong, owner of Saigon Café, 20 E. Colorado Ave., is planning to retire in the coming months. Truong is training a potential successor for a seamless transition. Paul and his brother, Dang, opened Saigon Café in 1990 as one of the first Vietnamese eateries in the Springs. Hours are 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays lunch, 4-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays dinner, 4-9:30 p.m. Fridays dinner and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays dinner menu all day. Details: 719-633-2888, tinyurl.com/3anhepyt

The golden ticket

Chocoholic Frolic will take place at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., 6:30 p.m., June 10.

World-renowned chocolate sculptor Paul Joachim will dazzle with a spectacular evening of chocolate sculpting and chocolate tasting. He is the winner of Food Network’s Extreme Alien Cake Challenge.

The event benefits Kid Power. Tickets: General admission $90; $75 for educators, school professionals and first responders. Visit tinyurl.com/5n6pmudj.

The Swiss Chalet for sale

Husband and wife Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno are selling their two Woodland Park restaurants: The Swiss Chalet, 19263 E. U.S. 24, and Mountainara Cucina Italiana, 727 Gold Hill Place South.

After a family trip to Roberto’s Italian home the couple decided it was best for the family to return to Italy.

“We are selling the restaurants because my mother is struggling significantly with ongoing health issues associated with the climate and elevation here, and as a family we find they need to return to Italy, at sea level, where she can have more time with us and her grandchildren,” he said in a Facebook post. “This is a VERY HARD decision for us and compassion would be helpful.”

Calcagno has a selling agreement with the general manager of Mountainara and the transfer of the property will be complete in a few weeks. As for The Swiss Chalet, Calcagno has the 1.4 acres, which includes the restaurant and a residence, on the market.

Calcagno opened Mountainara Cucina Italiana in August 2022 and The Swiss Chalet in January of this year.

