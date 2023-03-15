Looking for a family-friendly place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month?

Check out Bingo Burger’s Burger of the Month, 132 N. Tejon St. For $14 you get the Fighting Irish Burger, a leprechaun’s feast inside a toasty bun.

Think a thick, hand-shaped Bingo beef patty cooked to order, on chile-dusted tots, topped with a slab of corn beef, Pueblo chiles, smothered in Irish whiskey chile cheese sauce and caramelized onions.

Yes, it’s a mouth full and worthy of five napkins. Add a side of crispy Brussels sprouts ($7 for a half order) with crumbled bacon, green onions, Thai sweet chile sauce and Parmesan for another touch of Ireland. Seal the deal with this month’s special Luck of the Irish hand-spun shake ($6.75). Step it up with booze for the adults in the group ($10). Hours are 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Details: 719-418-6223, bingoburger.com

From ramen to sandwiches

Mark Henry has closed Rooster’s House of Ramen, 323 N. Tejon St., and reopened the eatery as Kelley’s Spiedie Shop, which is a regional Upstate New York sandwich known as a spiedie. Henry is paying homage to his mom, Kelley. She was a cook in the Navy.

“After her time in the service, her love for food continued,” Henry said in the Facebook announcement of the opening of the new sandwich shop. “She introduced us to the regional cuisine of our hometown, Binghamton, New York.”

Henry and his brother, Chad, have created a menu centered on the spiedie, which is considered to be an Italian barbecue sandwich made with his family’s secret sauce.

There are also other items their mom made for them when they were youngsters, like mushroom deviled eggs, New York baked beans, dill potato salad and macaroni salad. And the chef’s favorite birthday cake, a brownie topped with cherries and whipping cream.

Hours are 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Details: 719-631-9006 facebook.com/Kelleysspiedies

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

More concept flips coming

On March 2, Brother Luck announced on Facebook his next big thing for his former Lucky Dumpling eatery: Folklore, an Irish-themed eatery.

Luck is the owner of Four by Brother Luck and has plans in mind for a traditional Irish-style menu with items like fish and chips and cottage pie.

In related news, Sean Fitzgerald, owner of Wobbly Olive and Allusion Speakeasy, is teaming up with Luck to create an Irish pub in the bar area of Lucky Dumpling. It will be called The Tipperary, which is a perfect match for Luck’s new Irish eatery.

The plan is for the new restaurant and pub to open (fingers crossed) by St. Patrick’s Day.

Scholarships available

The Colorado Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International is offering two $1,500 scholarships and Culinary Creative is offering one $2,500 scholarship to qualified female students who will attend and are enrolled in an applicable program this fall. Applicants must have a focus in a food-related industry (such as culinary, food science, dietetics, nutrition, beverage and fermentation, hospitality and restaurant management, animal science, agriculture, or family and consumer sciences) at a trade school, technical school, college or university.

You must be a female student at a Colorado school with at least one year of experience in your chosen industry to be considered for this award. To apply for this scholarship, you must submit the application form with all required essays and attachments.

Scholarship awards are based upon credentials, scholastic and professional experience, and financial need.

Completed applications must be received by April 1. Scholarship determinations will be made by early May. Visit lesdamescolorado.org/scholarship-application-form/

Les Dames d’Escoffier Colorado Chapter is a chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI), an international invitational organization of women leaders in food, beverage and hospitality whose mission is education, advocacy and philanthropy.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.