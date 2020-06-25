Super BLAT! It’s what’s for lunch at Boz Marketplace and Café, 207 W. Rockrimmon Blvd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For $7.50, you get a monstrous sandwich filled with bacon, turkey, avocado, tomato and lettucebetween sourdough slathered with spicy aioli. Grab-and-go. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: This monstrous sandwich in Colorado Springs will fill you up
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
