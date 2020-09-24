It’s habit forming: Tuesday night special eggplant parmigiana. Get it at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant. For $15.75 (plus tax and tip), enjoy a generous serving of homemade eggplant, choice of huge meatball or Italian sausage, choice of tangy salad with blue cheese crumbles or minestrone soup, and Italian bread. Call 632-7339. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Get your Tuesday Parm fix
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
