Say happy holidays with a platter of cold oysters, crab and shrimp. Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar has them priced $42 to $92 from 3:30 to 9 p.m. daily. Order online through WeDeliver or for pickup. Free delivery in 3-mile radius for orders $25 and up through 2020. Visit jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Festive fish
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments