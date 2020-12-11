Here’s a gift for the gourmand who appreciates finer foods: The Original Single Tree Olive Oil from Greece. The olives are picked at perfect ripeness, from one harvest and cold pressed. It’s never blended. It’s pure olive oil and purely delicious. Find at Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

