Here’s a gift for the gourmand who appreciates finer foods: The Original Single Tree Olive Oil from Greece. The olives are picked at perfect ripeness, from one harvest and cold pressed. It’s never blended. It’s pure olive oil and purely delicious. Find at Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Fancy oil
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments