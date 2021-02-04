Let chef Brother Luck play cupid with an online cooking class for a romantic dinner for two, 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Select lobster risotto for 2 cooking kit for locals ($80) with all the fixings for doing the job or grocery list and class ($20). Buy here: tinyurl.com/15dpwpsa — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs chef Brother Luck rolling out romantic cooking class
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
