Let chef Brother Luck play cupid with an online cooking class for a romantic dinner for two, 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Select lobster risotto for 2 cooking kit for locals ($80) with all the fixings for doing the job or grocery list and class ($20). Buy here: tinyurl.com/15dpwpsa — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

