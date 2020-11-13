It’s not like there weren’t any meat pies around when Aaron and Mary Smith moved to Colorado.
But there wasn’t a place close to their home in Henderson to grab a meat pie, something Mary grew up eating in New Zealand. They found themselves driving an hour or two just to find one.
They decided to fix that — not only for themselves, but for other meat pie fans. In July, during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, they opened Colorado Mountain Pie Company, a mobile eatery, with hopes of taking meat pies all over Colorado.
Their food truck is the latest addition to Colorado’s seemingly growing meat pie scene.
Colorado Springs is home to two places, including Mountain Pie CO and 3.14 Sweet & Savory Pi Bar.
Like the Colorado Meat Pie Company, Mountain Pie CO is comprised of a husband and wife team. Matt and Tara Campbell started selling pies at farmers markets in 2013 and have since grown to have their pies at multiple locations in Colorado.
The two companies have something else in common. They both have a New Zealand native on their team. With Mountain Pie CO, Matt Campbell is the New Zealander. With Colorado Meat Pie Company, it’s Mary Smith. Her husband is from Michigan and has had a longtime dream of running a restaurant or food truck.
The couple paired his dream with her love for meat pies.
“Meat pies are a standard everyday food where I’m from,” Mary Smith said. “If you didn’t like pies, it was like, ‘Are you really from here?’ It’s an item you find on every street corner. That’s not something we saw much over here.”
They considered opening a brick and mortar café, but “due to everything 2020,” decided to start with a food truck.
“People need food brought to them,” Smith said. “That’s what sets us apart is we come to you.”
So far, they’ve set up their truck at breweries and small businesses and done some catering. In putting together their menu, Smith said they put their own spin on popular flavors in New Zealand and thought of flavors that would fit Colorado.
“We’re inspired by New Zealand, but it’s very much a made in Colorado thing,” she said.
Pie flavors include steak and mushrooms, mince and cheese, and chili. They also offer breakfast pies and vegetarian options.
So far, their homemade pies have been a hit.
“I think people like the fact that it’s good food and not fast food,” she said. “They’re made with wholesome ingredients.”
Plus, the five-inch pies are plenty filling.
“It’s the perfect winter food,” she said. “Sitting down with a hot pie in the winter ... it’s something you can’t imagine being better. It’s perfect.”