Need a lunch plan? At "Burgers & Bags," you'll get free In-N-Out burgers from the food truck and competitive cornhole at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bank of Colorado.

Burgers and cornhole will be served up at the Bank of Colorado parking lot, 421 N. Tejon St. Lots of fun and donations go to Pikes Peak United Way.

