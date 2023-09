After a long wait, My Neighbor Felix, 1645 Briargate Parkway, will have their grand opening Friday .

The Denver-based Mexican food eatery is in the former California Pizza Kitchen in The Promenade Shops at Briargate.

The menu brings together the cooking of all seven of the culinary regions of Mexico.

Details: 719-759-4616, tinyurl.com/ydu7ucw3.