It was an honor to be a judge for the sauce cookoff at Pasta in the Park on Aug. 26. While there were some great tasting sauces in the roundup, one stole the hearts and tastebuds of both the judges and the attendees: KKTV team’s unDAWNted pomodoro sauce.

The team’s name was for their co-worker Dawn, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Their sauce won first place for the People’s Choice and the Judge’s Choice awards. The members on the unDAWNted team were Tim Hastey, Maria Ferrer and Brian Sherrod.

• Second place — Salt Ent Pepper team, representing Ent Credit Union, for their truffle-forward sauce. Team members: Lori Swenson, chef Rosialee Cunningham and chef Allen Revis.

• Third place — The Place for Pasta, representing the PLACE youth outreach organization, for their flavorful adobo sauce. Team members: Jelindra Hiam, EmRhys Jenkins, Rebecca McCay, Brittany Harrison and Becky Treece.

The Gazette’s team, Noodles and News, got high scores from the judges for their amatriciana sauce, which was a family recipe from team member Giuliana D’Agostino. But their toques stole the show. The hats were made of Gazette newspapers by team member Jerry Herman’s very clever wife, Jennifer.

Tipsy doughnuts

Gabby and Ryan Main, husband-and-wife owners of Happy Hour Donuts, are going from home-based business to a storefront, 6660-B Delmonico Drive in Delmonico Square. Coincidentally, they are taking over the former Dunkin’ Donuts location. The opening is planned to be in October.

Three years ago, they both had been furloughed from their jobs during the pandemic. One thing led to another, and the next thing they knew they started a business based on making doughnuts infused with booze. Visit happyhourdonuts.com for updates.

Seafood feast

The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, is bring back its famous Clam Jam, 2 p.m. (feast begins at 2:30 p.m.) Sept. 17. For $90 you get nine regional seafood dishes with all the fixings, dessert, non-alcoholic drinks, and live music. The event sells out. Call 719-598-8667 reservations.

The Broadmoor events

The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., debuted Flappers and Felonies, a 1920s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery Dinner Weekend, in October. Like the whiskey dinners they debuted in August, this event sold out before it could be offered to the public. However, stay tuned, because like the whiskey dinners, the murder mystery weekends may be ongoing.

“We are hoping to hold them with some sort of frequency we just don’t know what that exactly looks like yet,” said Krista Heinicke, director of public relations for The Broadmoor. “The best way to stay in the know is to sign up for future eblasts (tinyurl.com/yc4h7bzp) or follow The Broadmoor on social media.”

Weekly dinners

The award-winning Black Forest Bistro, 6750 Shoup Road, Black Forest, offers prix-fixe menus on Thursdays, which change weekly. For $40, you get a choice of appetizer and entrée with dessert and glass of cabernet or chardonnay. Regular menu also available. Live music on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours are 5-7 p.m. Thursdays and 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-459-7884, facebook.com/bfbistro

Passport to pizza

Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., is offering the Passport to Piedmont dinner, 6 p.m. Sept. 26. For $79, (plus tax and tip) you get a five-course meal with wine. The dinner benefits Alpine Autism Center. Reservations taken by Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer and Spirits 719-475-9700.

My Neighbor Felix

After a long wait, My Neighbor Felix, 1645 Briargate Parkway, will have their grand opening Friday . The Denver-based Mexican food eatery is in the former California Pizza Kitchen in The Promenade Shops at Briargate. The menu brings together the cooking of all seven of the culinary regions of Mexico. Details: 719-759-4616, tinyurl.com/ydu7ucw3.

