On Wednesday, the Pikes Peak Range Riders are offering scrambled eggs with a side of Western heritage. The annual Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast will take place from 5:30-9 a.m. in downtown Colorado Springs.

The street breakfast, whose funds help support local military families, will send off the Pikes Peak Range Riders on their ride around Pikes Peak to promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in July.

And this year, according to one of the event coordinators, Katherine Toman, there is one major change.

“We’re serving sausage,” Toman said. “It’s our first year doing that!”

Today’s downtown Colorado Springs looks a lot different from 1936 when the first street breakfast took place — only 35 people gathered. This year, the Range Riders expect more than 8,000 guests with Toman hoping as many as 10,000 will attend.

Country music trio Exit West will kick off the event as it opens, followed by Flying W Wranglers, who are the world’s second oldest Western singing group, debuting in 1953. Students from the Colorado Springs Conservatory and the Sweetwater Native American dancers will also perform. For kids, there will be a Kid’s Corral with various events like the Lil’ Cowboys and Cowgirls Round Up, a costume competition.

Attendees can even purchase commemorative wooden tokens to remember the breakfast by. Sponsored by Bryan Construction, the tokens will be available for purchase at the event (cash only) or online.

“The tokens are a long-standing tradition,” Toman said. “It’s a fun little sign of appreciation that people can collect over the years.”