What would the Rockies opening home game be without a hot dog in your hand?

If you’re not at Coors Field on Thursday to get the quintessential stadium staple, Karrie Williams, who with her husband, Mark Jakusovszky, owns Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St., has all the bases covered.

They will be offering two all-beef Boar’s Head franks for $10 on Thursday, home opening day for the Rockies in Denver. The dogs are served with ketchup, relish and deli mustard. Plus, customers who wear their favorite MLB team’s hats or shirts can score a commemorative Colonel Mustard baseball card.

“Mark designed it,” Williams said. “The flip side of the card has stats like a real baseball card, including how Colonel Mustard is a heavy hitter and serves up Major League sandwiches.”

For $10.95 you can be one of the first to try the sandwich shop’s Top Dog, featuring melty, gooey cheddar, crisp bacon, red onion, jalapenos and a Boar’s Head quarter-pound, all-beef wiener. It’s served in a buttery toasted hoagie bun, slathered with Sweet Heat Mustard Squeeze. It’s a limited-time menu item.

Details: Open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, 719-203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com

Executive chef for big complex

Philip Griffin is the new executive chef for Five Times Hospitality Group’s four-restaurant complex, 1895 Democracy Point. He will oversee the culinary teams for the Manhattan Room Tapas Kitchen, Cansano Italian Steakhouse, Longboard Tacos and Pause Ultra Lounge & Sushi.

He’s more than capable with an extensive culinary background. We first met Griffin in 2019 when he came to Colorado Springs from Austin, Texas, to be executive chef at the former Till Kitchen.

He is originally from England and received his culinary training at Bristol Catering College. He brings over 25 years of culinary experience from seven European Michelin restaurants.

“I loved the feel of this space,” he said, gazing around the swanky, soon-to-open Manhattan Room. “I’m excited to be involved with this new restaurant complex. It has been great to collaborate with Christopher Lee on the menu development for the various concepts.”

Chuck Shafer, owner of Five Times Hospitality Group, said, “I’ve known Christopher Lee for a long time. We worked together in a restaurant in Miami. He’s a celebrity chef and vice president of culinary operation and restaurant development for the Wynn and Encore hotel-casino complex in Las Vegas. We have been working together on this project from the very beginning.”

Indeed, Lee is a famous and successful chef. He was named Best New Chef of 2006 by Food & Wine. The previous year, he won a James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef of the Year. He has spent more than 20 years in foodservice.

Shafer is looking at mid-April to debut the Manhattan Room, where small plates, wine and cocktails will be served while guests enjoy live mellow jazz.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I think of this as a place for date night,” Shafer said. “Relaxed and sophisticated.”

The plan is for the remaining eateries to open in two-week increments, after Manhattan Room opens, as follows: Cansano Italian Steakhouse, Longboard Tacos and Pause Ultra Lounge & Sushi.

Visit fo4rnorth.com to follow the progress.

Wine dinner

The Bar at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, will welcome back Ryan Sparzak, owner and chef at Cookery Amendola, who will prepare the dinner paired with Proper Wines based in Walla Walla, Wash., 6 p.m. April 26. For $165 (all inclusive), you get seven courses. Tickets at almagrevenue.com/shop.

Hello NYC bagels

Bella Bagels, 3582 Blue Horizon View Drive, has opened. It is serving seven types of bagels with a choice of 12 cream cheese mixtures. There are 12 house sandwiches. Beverages include espresso drinks, tea, hot chocolate, bottle juices, milk and energy drinks. House-made brownies and chocolate chip cookies fill the bill for sweets.

Jason Stele, who owns the bagel shop with his wife, Michelle, suggests the following tips to keep bagels fresh for a few days without freezing them:

• Remove the air from the brown paper bag.

• Place the brown bag inside a Ziploc bag.

• Remove air from the Ziploc.

• Leave on counter.

Details: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, getbellasbagels.com, Instagram @BellasBagelsCOS

Contact the writer: 636-0271.