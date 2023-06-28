Franco Pisani, owner of Paravicini’s Italian Bistro at 2802 W. Colorado Ave. and Ristorante Di Sopra at 4 S. 28th St., has added a Social Hour to Sopra and has opened a catering company.

“I’m an old guy,” Pisani said at the preview of the new Sopra Social Hour menu. “These young people have new ideas. You know me. I’m not a trendy guy, but they convinced to do something new to keep things fresh.”

Here’s the idea behind the Social Hour.

“I have a hard time thinking about a menu of small plates,” he said. “I wanted to stick to what we do here, classic Italian dishes, but instead of pricing a few of our regular menu items as half price, I wanted to put some love in it and come up with some new dishes.”

What he and his chef de cuisine, Matthew Maher, came up with was a three-tiered priced menu with a choice of three new dishes from each tier.

For example, for $8 select the caponata (tapenade of eggplant, capers, olives, tomatoes, onion and garlic) served with a basket of garlic bread. Or for $12 go for Arancini (fried Italian risotto ball) served over bolognaise, and for $15 maybe try the lobster roll or the calamari Town Plot-style.

“The lobster roll and calamari are like we made in Connecticut,” he said. “There’s no mayo in the lobster, just butter. And Town Plot is the neighborhood I grew up in. The calamari are lightly dusted with flour and fried with cherry peppers and topped with Gorgonzola — Italian blue cheese.”

It would be hard to select just one item from the menu. They all were expertly prepared and served in generous portions. One dish from each tier would make a fine early evening dinner.

The bartenders are having fun making daily cocktails including mock cocktail options.

Social Hour is open 4-6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Ristorante Di Sopra is open 4-9 p.m. daily. Details: 719-344-8119, facebook.com/RistoranteDiSopra

Related news: Franco Pisani has opened Andiamo Catering by Paravicini’s.

“I never wanted to do catering service,” Pisani said. “We’re not set up for that at this restaurant.”

That all changed when he got two calls in a row in January from customers who were looking for catering services.

“I was in my office, and Lindsey (Truitt), my bookkeeper, overheard the calls. She slapped me up against my head and told me to look at the bottom line of the books,” he said jokingly. “It was the slow time after the first of the year and cash flow was down. She also pointed out that she had years of experience as a catering director on her resume and suggested we should be taking those catering jobs.”

Long story short, they started doing some brainstorming and launched Andiamo Catering by Paravicini’s in May. Details: 719-418-2160, cateringbyandiamo.com.

Newly opened

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Cansano Italian Steakhouse, 1895 Democracy Point, has opened serving flavors and dishes from the Abruzzo region in central Italy. Cansano is part of FO4R North restaurant and bar complex by Five Times Hospitality Group. It’s the second of four of the highly anticipated eateries to open.

Any dish on the menu is sure to please. A delicious way to start is with the Prosciutto di Parma ($17) with melt-in-your-mouth shaved prosciutto dressed with just a hint of sweet aged balsamic dressing and breadsticks. The elegant dish is balanced with the salt of the ham and faint sweet flavor of the vinegar.

For a salad, the Little Gem Lettuce ($15) is a good choice. It’s a large plate of chopped greens dressed with parmigiana Reggiano, anchovy crumbs and creamy lemon garlic vinaigrette. For those averse to anchovies, these anchovy infused bread crumbs get the job done for the umami balance of the sea without an overwhelming fish flavor.

Yes, it’s a steakhouse and the slabs of aged beef here are perfectly prepared to preferred temperature. However, there are some house made pasta dishes worth a try. For instance, the “10 Layer” Lasagna ($24) is a masterpiece with executive chef Phil Griffin’s award winning braised short ribs layered with fresh basil and house made pomodoro sauce. Not surprising, it’s one of the eateries No. 1 sellers with its bold, fresh flavors.

Hours are 4 p.m. with last seating at 9 p.m. Lunch to come soon. Details: 719-884-2865, cansanoitaliansteakhouse.com

Chicken salad arrives

Chicken Salad Chick, 5660 Barnes Road, opens Wednesday. There will be specials and giveaways during grand opening week including:

• Wednesday — Free chicken salad for a year. The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

• Thursday — The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tumbler.

• Friday — The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick crossbody bag.

• Saturday — The first 100 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a free Chicken Salad Chick summer tote bag.

Visit tinyurl.com/3x2xhj4h for required detailed information on giveaways and specials.

Beer festival

Field of Drink Beer Festival takes place at Metcalfe Park, 618 E. Ohio Ave., Fountain, noon-4 p.m. Saturday. For $39.19 enjoy samples from Pikes Peak region breweries, wineries and cideries. There will be music, games and vendors. Tickets at tinyurl.com/37ytrxh8

Shuttered

The Chippy — Authentic British Fish n’ Chips, 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway, has closed. Head over to The Chippy’s sister store, The Great British Food Company, 5905 Corporate Drive, for your fish and chips fix. All the groceries from The Chippy have been moved to the Corporate Drive location. Hours are 11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m.-8p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-598-2802, greatbritish.net

contact the writer: 636-0271.