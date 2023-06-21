When in Rome, do as the Romans do, and have an afternoon aperitivo fix.

Not in Rome?

Not to worry: The Broadmoor has your back.

Ristorante del Lago’s Bar del Lago at The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. (West building), is offering Afternoon Aperitivo 1-5 p.m. daily. An aperitivo in Italy is considered a ritual to welcome the evening with a drink to unwind and a snack before dinner. It’s a chance to raise a glass to and relish the afternoon sunshine. The Bar del Lago mixologist offers a special afternoon drink menu and the restaurant chefs have created an antipasto menu to whet the appetite before dinner. Visit broadmoor.com

Speakeasy happy hour

Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21st St., is offering happy hour 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

“You must arrive at 3 p.m.,” Carlos said. “Please knock at the door for this exclusive experience.”

The deal is to buy one drink per person and get a second of equal or lesser value free. Seating at bar and in the lounge. First come, first served. Couples only.

Want to have an extra drink? Carlos will pay for your Uber ride up to a 20-mile radius. Present your receipt and Carlos will take it off your check.

“We want everyone to have a good time and be safe,” he said.

Details: 719-471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com

Woodland Park restaurant shake-up

Last August, Roberto Calcagno opened Mountainara Cucina Italiana restaurant, 727 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, to rave reviews. Then in January he jumped at the opportunity to purchase The Swiss Chalet Restaurant, 19263 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park.

He freshened up the interior of the eatery and expanded the menu to include dishes from other European cuisines. In May, he announced on Facebook he was putting both restaurants up for sale and moving his family back to Italy.

“We are selling the restaurants because my mother is struggling significantly with ongoing health issues associated with the climate and elevation here, and as a family we find they need to return to Italy, at sea level, where she can have more time with us and her grandchildren,” he said in the post. “This is a VERY HARD decision for us and compassion would be helpful.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He sold the Mountainara to Kirsten Bieber, who reopened the eatery May 30.

“I promise not to change much,” she said in a Facebook post. “The charm of the restaurant is why I love it. Roberto’s amazing recipes are all staying. The staff is all staying. We just want to continue to show up for this community, and I want to ensure the longevity of this Woodland Park treasure that we all love.”

However, things started getting complicated for Bieber when customers started showing up with gift cards to redeem.

“I’d like to provide additional explanation on the gift cards as I have now been on the receiving end of harassment,” she said in a June 1 social media post. “The amount of money on the unredeemed gift cards was not disclosed to me by previous ownership. I was not compensated for those gift cards.”

With the change of ownership came a change in processing systems and Bieber didn’t have a way to verify gift card balances. The Swiss Chalet released a statement that it might be able to accept the old Mountainara gift cards in four to six weeks.

When we called The Swiss Chalet to confirm this information, the phone had been disconnected and all The Swiss Chalet social media connections had also been taken down. We contacted Bieber for a comment.

“All I can say is that an employee of The Swiss Chalet texted me on the morning of the 5 (of June) letting me know that they (the employees) had received news last night from Roberto that he is closing the Chalet effective immediately,” Bieber said in an email.

While we wait to find out about the fate of The Swiss Chalet, check out Mountainara Cucina Italiana’s new summer hours 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-687-8803, facebook.com/mountainara

Farm-to-table dinners

What better way to enjoy the fruits of the farm than to have a gourmet meal prepared and served on a farm? Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Outstanding in the Field dinners are returning to Colorado Springs with two events at Ranchlands at Chico Basin with hosts Tess Leach and Duke Phillips. Cost is $375 and start at 4 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/dj9nbvj7. The two events are:

• July 22 with guest chefs Ian Dedrickson and Nora Dillon, Ephemera restaurant.

• July 23 with guest chef Michael Diaz de Leon of BRUTØ, who recently earned a spot on the James Beard semifinalist list for Best Chef: Mountain States for his Mexican-infused cuisine celebrating Colorado’s seasonal bounty.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.