Shovel Ready at City Aud, an innovative, advanced hospitality and culinary apprenticeship program, launched in February at The Well food hall and is off to a great start.

It’s the first educational program to be launched as part of the Community Cultural Collective workforce program, which is an extension of The Community Cultural Collective at the City Auditorium. According to Madison Ward, CCC workforce navigator, with the completion of the fifth cohort (class or group of students), there has been an 84% placement rate.

Jay Gust, owner of three local eateries, is one who has benefited from the program’s work.

“I hired Noland King to work at Pizzeria Rustica,” Gust said. “He was a graduate of the first cohort and he is still working for us.”

Ward listed 23 locally owned restaurants where apprentices have found employment, including The Rabbit Hole, The Steakhouse at Flying Horse, Formosa Bites, The Carter Payne, IV by Brother Luck and Bonnie & Read.

“With the exception of one student who went back to school, all of the students who have been placed in a restaurant are still on the staff with that restaurant,” Ward said.

For each cohort, 10 applicants are accepted for the intensive eight weeks of training. Students are paid $17.50 per hour of work-training.

Recently another opportunity has opened up for Shovel Ready at the City Aud.

“The El Paso County Citizens Service Center has afforded us the opportunity to stand up an additional Shovel Ready location in the cafe space,” said Linda Weise, CEO and president of The Community Cultural Collective at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

The team is working out the logistics of opening the restaurant at the service center. But it’s an indicator of the need for this type of program in the community and for the restaurant employers and employees.

“Since the pandemic, the restaurant industry has been challenged to hire and keep staff,” Gust said. “Some restaurant employees now want to work from home. Others went to jobs they had always wanted to do before the shutdown. Some employees looking for work have only entry level skills, or lack advanced hospitality training. As a restaurant community, we needed to do something to help fill the gap of worker shortages.”

Gust, with a group of like-minded chefs and leaders of nonprofit organizations, entered into discussions to find a means for offering culinary training to interested job seekers. The result was Shovel Ready City Aud restaurant.

Gust, Brother Luck, owner of two restaurants, and Justin Miller, from The Broadmoor, joined forces with Weise and Traci Marques of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, with input from Pikes Peak State College, to design a curriculum for the program.

“There are seven cultural pillars of the Community Cultural Collective, and arts, culture and education are three” Weise said. “The CCC is a 501©(3) nonprofit, which is under federally approved funding as one of the workforce development programs during the pre-construction period of the City Auditorium. The Advanced Hospitality and Culinary Apprenticeship touches on all these pillars. And, because of this funding, we can pay teachers and the 10 apprenticeship holders.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

With the program guidelines determined and financing secured, all that remained was a venue from which to launch the program. Gust spotted a possibility at The Well, a downtown food hall.

“The Well was opening four new food incubator concepts at the first of the year, which I thought would be the perfect place to test our culinary program,” Gust said. “In construction terms, the space was shovel ready. In other words, we would immediately have a physical place to get people in the kitchen with knives in their hands for training.”

With a facility in place, the working team recruited Ben Hoffer as executive chef and lead mentor for training the apprentices. Kate Doncilovic, another well-established culinarian, came on board as Hoffer’s sous chef and assistant mentor, and Sami Posey was named junior sous chef and assistant mentor.

“The first week of each cohort (class) is chaotic,” Hoffer said. “Most of them don’t know anything about running a restaurant.”

Keep in mind, Shovel Ready is an actual working restaurant in The Well. Hoffer and his chef team have to keep the kitchen functioning seamlessly for paying customers, during the transitions of one class starting and graduating, and the beginning of a new group of apprentices.

“We have hired another junior sous chef and assistant mentor,” said Doncilovic.

“It’s an exemplary team,” Weise said. “We are now able to hire some of our own.”

Nicole Soto, a graduate of the fourth class, has been hired to mentor.

“She is going to be a great addition to our team,” Doncilovic said.

In addition to gaining hands-on culinary training, including advanced food preparation, creative expression and fine-dining menu building, students also get training in business and resource management, finance and ordering.

They are paid for 25 hours of work per week during the eight-week training program. Graduates of the program receive a $3 per hour bonus, a completion certificate, a high-caliber chef’s knife and monetary support toward certificates exams such as ServSafe, Food Service Professional or Sous Chef. Graduates also get assistance in job placement within the independent local restaurant community.

“It’s a wonderful program,” Hoffer said in a recent interview. “We’re teaching and training in real time. That means my staff turns over every eight weeks.”

Word is spreading in the culinary community about this innovative program and is a good indication about the need for this type of educational opportunity. Onlookers say they can only imagine what other programs envisioned by the architects of the Community Cultural Collective will bring to the Springs.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.