Wade Gregory, owner of Chef@Home, is a personal chef who does in-home dinners, parties, date nights, cooking classes and holiday parties. He plans meals, shops and comes to your home to prepare the dishes. It’s a great solution for anytime but especially for holiday parties.
We first met him at Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium’s “A Tribute to Mustard,” autumn dinner. He was the mastermind behind the feast that used various mustards from around the world in every dish. Think a gin cocktail mixed with a mustard simple syrup and the dessert of chocolate cake with champagne honey mustard cream sauce with a side of mustard ice cream. Details: 717-722-4685, tinyurl.com/ys3pja68.
Smoke meats galore
In July, Jeremy Blair Gomez, owner of Man Cave Meat Co., joined Bristol Brewing Co., 1604 S. Cascade Ave., as head chef for Spark Beer + BBQ, which is a food trailer parked outside the brewery.
“I collaborated with Solsage to create custom beer brats from Bristol’s at the Spark facility,” he said. “Now I run all of the smoking operations at Spark and have also begun to custom-smoke pastrami for Salad or Bust.”
In addition to a small menu, Gomez offers specials like the amazing barbecued pulled-pork nachos piled on tri-colored tortilla chips and topped with aged cheddar sauce, pickled jalapeños, refried beans, sour cream, fresh cilantro and house-made whiskey barbecue sauce made with booze from Axe and the Oak Distillery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Details: 719-633-2555, bristolbrewing.com.
Pizza deal
Mici Italian, the Denver- based restaurant known for pizza, pasta and salads, is celebrating National Pizza and Pasta month through Oct. 31 with a pizza and pasta deal. You get one free 10-inch cheese pizza with the purchase of one marinara pasta with the code PIZZAPASTA. Limit one per customer. Dine in, carry out and delivery. Tax, gratuity and pizza/pasta “add-ons” are not included. Not to be combined with any other offer. Delivery minimums and fees apply. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details: 9275 N. Union Blvd., 719-257-4777 and 3707 Bloomington St., 719-370-0777, miciitalian.com.
Eat your veggies
The Louisville, Ky.-based Green District has opened a second location at 7 Spectrum Loop. A sister location opened in early September at 9625 Prominent Point. They are known for healthy salads, which can also be made into a wrap, and grain bowls. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Ladies’ night
RoadHouse Cinemas & Rail Yard Gaming + Gasrtopub, 3030 N. Nevada Ave., is offering Ladies Appreciation Night Wednesdays with half-price beer, wine and house margaritas extended from 3 p.m. to close for the women. Happy hour with half-price beer, wine and house margaritas 3 to 6 p.m. is for everyone Mondays through Fridays, which includes happy-hour food specials. Holidays are excluded. Details: 719-627-8586, tinyurl.com/48e742bv.
Eat out to help out
El Cinco de Mayo Inc. is having a Halloween costume party scholarship fundraiser at Westside Eagles FOE 143, 1050 S. 21st St., Oct. 28 from 5 to 11 p.m. For $8, get a bowl of pozole with a dessert, 5 to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., for $10. enjoy music by Silky Smooth and dancing. There will be prizes for best costumes. It’s open to the public.
Visit elcincodemayo.org.
