Spread butter on the tops and bottoms of each quarter. Spread Dijon on one side and jam on the other. Pile the ham on the bottom pieces, then season with black pepper. Top the sandwiches and press firmly.

Slice the baguette in half crosswise; then slice each half in half again crosswise, to make 4 smaller sandwiches.

Roasted Pork Bánh Mì (Vietnamese Sandwich)

Yield: 1 serving

¼ cup julienned (2-inch matchsticks) daikon radish

¼ cup julienned (2-inch matchsticks) carrots

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon hoisin sauce, or to taste

1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce, or more to taste

1 baguette

4 ounces cooked pork roast, thinly sliced

2 ounces smooth pate, thinly sliced

6 thin spears English cucumber, diced

6 thin slices jalapeno pepper, or more to taste

¼ cup cilantro leaves

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Toss julienned daikon and carrot with seasoned rice vinegar to coat well. Let sit until veggies get slightly limp, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and set aside or refrigerate.

Mix the mayonnaise, hoisin sauce, and sriracha in a small bowl.

Split baguette just enough so you can open it like a book. If you like, pull out some of the bread from the top half to better accommodate the filling.

Spread the interior surfaces of the roll liberally with the mayo mixture. Transfer roll to prepared baking sheet, cut side up. Bake in preheated oven until crisp, heated through and edges start to brown, about 7 minutes.

Place sliced pork, pate, cucumber, picked daikon and carrots, jalapeno, and cilantro leaves in the roll. Cut in half to serve.

Source: allrecipes.com