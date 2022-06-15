Whether you call them kebabs or kabobs, it’s easy to fall in love with this summertime barbecue go-to. Its many versions turn meat-on-a-stick into a global cuisine worthy of a Father’s Day treat.
But kebabs are easy to ruin, depending on ingredient combinations and how they are cut or how they are grilled, so we consulted two experts to walk us through the process: Steven Raichlen, award-winning author of a dozen barbecue cookbooks, and David Cook, co-owner of Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop and a culinary instructor who will be teaching a class July 15 called “Meat, Stick, Grill with Dave.”
“Kebabs are found in virtually every culture,” Raichlen said in an email, “from Peruvian anticuchos (beef-heart kebabs) to Indonesian sate. There’s also Japanese yakitori, Indian seekh kebab, French brochettes, and Spanish ponchos. They all reflect this primal strategy of grilling meats (and seafood) on sticks.”
The first thing to consider is those sticks.
“Use flat skewers to keep the ingredients from slipping,” said Raichlen. “I’m partial to a set you can get online at my barbecuebible.com site. They are flat sword-like skewers, which come with a rack so the skewers are raised off the grill grate.”
He also suggested using skewers like rosemary branches, cinnamon sticks or sugarcane swizzle sticks to add flavor from the inside out.
Cook said, “In a pinch, classic bamboo skewers work fine. But before you thread food on them, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes to prevent them from burning on the grill. Also lightly cover them with nonstick cooking spray before loading on the meat or veggies for easier removal after grilling.”
When it comes to what to put on the skewers, Raichlen said, “Choose ingredients with roughly the same cooking time: chicken or pork cubes, plus bell pepper slices and bacon? Yes. Beef and tomatoes? No. The tomatoes will cook and fall off way before the meat is ready.”
Cook had a different opinion about comingling meat, veggies and fruits on a skewer.
“It is my personal opinion that skewering meats and different vegetables on the same stick is a no-no,” he said. “The problem is that everything on the skewer has a different cooking time, and if you skewer different ingredients together, some will cook faster than others. It’s not as picture-perfect, but what I recommend is to skewer like items together on separate skewers. It’s a safeguard for all levels of cooking skills.”
Marinating meats first, says Raichlen, will make them more tender, especially when you use an acidic marinade like lemon juice, wine or yogurt.
Be careful. It’s a common misconception that the longer the meat sits in the marinade, the better; that’s not always the case, said Raichlen. He cautions that acidic marinades can actually “cook” some meats, like delicate fish, if soaked for too long. He suggests choosing the right marinade and use a timer.
Cook and Raichlen offered other tips:
• Trim and cut the protein in uniform pieces. The perfect size is a 1- to 1½-inch cube – big enough to hold up when skewered but small enough to cook through quickly. For meats that aren’t easily cubed, such as chicken thighs or skirt steak, cut into 1-inch-wide strips and thread onto the skewer, or fold the strips in half.
• Choose the right produce. Select vegetables that will complement the flavors of the meat and marinades. Some examples would include: chicken with pineapple and onions, pork with peaches and onions, bacon-wrapped pork with apples and red onion, or shrimp with boiled new potatoes and sausage. To prepare them, cut fruit and vegetables into chunks about equal in size to the protein.
• In terms of flavor, a charcoal grill can’t be beat, but if that’s not an option, a gas grill or even a grill pan used indoors will work. If you are using a grill, Raichlen suggests grilling the kebabs over a high heat so the meat is seared, not stewed.
Eating pieces of kebabs right off the skewer is acceptable, but Cook says there are other ways to serve kebabs, like with rice pilaf and pita. Or like a gryo by stuffing the meat inside a pita and garnish with yogurt.
Whichever way you choose, kebabs are a quick and easy lunch or dinner with endless variations.
So fire up the grill and get ready to wow Dad with one of our global shish kebab recipes.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.