Rock N Roll Sushi recently opened at 7875 Silicon Heights to bring us American-style sushi.

The Mobile, Ala.-based sushi chain is themed around rock n’ roll with the restaurant filled with the sound of rock music from the 1950s to the 1960s, livened up with vintage videos playing on wall-mounted TVs. It’s a lively place to dine.

The sushi menu has the classics, with many having a choice of being original (raw) or fried. There’s a section devoted to Headliners, which are chef creations like Sweet Home Alabama Roll, a tribute to the chain’s first eatery in Mobile, and others named for popular songs, like Thriller, a fried roll with shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside.

All dishes have the calorie count noted. Save room for dessert. You won’t want to miss Hall of Fame Brownies. It’s a plate of ice cream bookended with slices of fried brownies drizzled with chocolate and caramel swirls.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Details: 719-344-8496, facebook.com/rnrsushicoloradosprings

Summer Supers series

The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., has introduced the Summer Super series featuring the four unique eateries housed in the community food hall. It’s a way for the public to experience the creative culinary skills of each cuisine beyond their basic menus.

For $65 (tax and tip included), you can indulge in a chef’s menu, which spotlights seasonal ingredients. There’s an option to purchase all four dinners for $240 for a savings of $5 off each dinner). Drink pairings from Gift Horse Bar are $30 additional. Visit tinyurl.com/ 49yswsph.

Here’s the lineup:

• Aug. 24: Tossed has a menu of salads and wraps from which to choose.

• Sept. 28: Sivar features dishes from Central American cuisines.

• Oct. 26: Formosa Bites offers Taiwanese street food.

• Shovel Ready date TBA.

Aw, shucks

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., is celebrating mollusks 3:30 p.m. to close Aug. 5, National Oyster Day. Here’s a look at the bivalve offerings:

• $2 CrackerJax oysters (a proprietary oyster only available at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar) all night.

• Hot Oyster, flights $4 each or six for $20 (Rockefeller, buffalo fried, chargrilled).

• Fried Oyster Roll, $13 (split top bun, lettuce, remoulade).

• Oyster shooter, $5 (choice of cuke or spicy).

• Fancy Oyster, $5 (CrackerJax oyster, caviar, creme fraiche, chive).

Also, for this special day, there’s a “Merroir x Terroir” pairing offered, which will showcase wines from coastal regions to pair perfectly with the brine, minerality and sweetness found in the famed Jax mollusk. Terroir means “a sense of place” and encompasses all of the factors that go into producing wine grapes in a vineyard, from the climate and soil to the elevation. Merroir refers to the impact that an oyster’s surroundings — water temperature, plant life and the salinity — have on the taste of oysters.

Details: 719-357-4554, facebook.com/JaxFishHouseColoradoSprings

Community dinner

Salad or Bust, 8 E. Bijou St., monthly community collaborative dinner will team up with the chef-owner of Go Fish Food Truck for a Dockside Dinner dining experience 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. For $78 (without tax and tip, but does include alcoholic drink pairing), you get a four-course dinner. For $68 you get the meal alcohol free. Each month a visiting food truck selects the entrée, which becomes the theme of the entire dinner. Go Fish will be serving Cajun Fried Shrimp, served on a bed of lettuce with avocado pico, coleslaw, and house-made garlic aioli dressing. Erin Bray, Salad or Bust chef, will prepare the remaining three courses (TBA). Reservations are required with a nonrefundable deposit of $35. The balance will be collected at the dinner. Tickets online at tinyurl.com/y8t4m55c.

