Joshua Cheney, with his wife, Bonnie, and children, has rolled out Porkbutt BBQ food truck.

“I’ve been cooking barbecue for years,” he said. “It took me 17 years of practice to get the ribs they way they are today. They are Memphis-style ribs.”

The way he wanted them means the ribs have that difficult-to-achieve smoke ring and fall-off-the-bone juicy meat. And he has perfected the process.

“We have lived many places and I’ve learned different styles of barbecue,” he said. “So, my beef brisket is like what you would get in Texas and I make Alabama white chicken, which are smoked chicken thigh and drumstick portions finished with a tangy, spicy white Alabama sauce.”

Because his wife has celiac disease, it is a 100% gluten-free food truck. While Joshua handles all the smoking of meats, Bonnie makes the mac and cheese, BLT pasta salad, coleslaw, chicken pot pies and desserts.

The truck can be found at various breweries and other events. Visit tinyurl.com/5peb9vpj for the schedule.

Women’s culinary festival

The Big Stir Festival by The Colorado Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International returns to Tivoli Center Turnhalle Room on the Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Parlwau, Denver, 2-5 p.m. April 29. The event honors women making an impact in Colorado’s food, beverage and hospitality industries by championing philanthropy, diversity, sustainability and education. Full disclosure: I’m a founding member of the Colorado Chapter.

Headlining the event this year is celebrity chef Tanya Holland, founder of Brown Sugar Kitchen in California, author of “The Brown Sugar Kitchen Cookbook, New Soul Cooking” and an alumna of Bravo TV’s “Top Chef.” She will be giving a talk and signing her cookbooks during the event.

For $65 (student tickets are $55), you can enjoy 25 food, wine and spirits tasting tables, educational seminars, visit the Book Nook with culinary books for sale and meet this year’s Colorado Leadership Award winners.

Attendees must be 21 or older, with valid ID. Proceeds support the chapter’s scholarship program. The chapter has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to aspiring female culinary professionals over more than a decade.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these hardworking women, and to provide more scholarships for women seeking to join the culinary field,” says Megan Bucholz, president of Les Dames d’Escoffier Colorado. “With the help of our generous sponsors, we hope to continue empowering and inspiring future female leaders in these industries for years to come.”

Visit lesdamescolorado.org for tickets.

Resort adds to culinary team

Keith A. Theodore has been named vice president of culinary at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3320 Mesa Road. He is returning to Colorado Springs from his most recent position as executive chef at The Little Nell in Aspen.

He went to Woodland Park High School and attained his culinary training through the apprentice program at The Broadmoor. He has held the position of sous chef at The Tavern and then at the former The Charles Court. Thereafter he joined the St. Regis Resort as the executive sous chef in Aspen, where he partnered with Food & Wine magazine to develop The Chefs Club, an 80-seat restaurant.

He will oversee all food production, as well as the creative development of engaging menus for the Grand View Restaurant, Rocks Bar and Lounge, Kissing Camels Grille, pools, in-room-dining and banquets, and executing special events.

“I want to create memorable Colorado Cuisine that highlights the beautiful ingredients using refined techniques to maximize their flavor,” he said in a press release. “Incorporating Colorado food gems such as Front Range asparagus, San Luis Valley quinoa, and Rocky Ford cantaloupe when they are in season.”

Theodore’s hire comes as the resort is completing enhancements to the property that began in January. There has been a complete renovation of all lodge guest rooms and a full-scale renovation to the Grand View dining room and terrace. The Grand View will debut as an elevated Colorado steakhouse. The interior will have organic shades of gray, camel, dark brown and blue that blend seamlessly with the stunning Garden of the Gods view.

There’s a new bar in the dining room with hickory wood and the back wall is onyx imported from Turkey that is softly lit for an ambient glow. The robust wine program will pair beautifully with Theodore’s Colorado seasonal menu. The Grand View dining room, which will be open to the public, is tentatively scheduled to start greeting guests early to mid-May.

