Longboard Tacos, 1895 Democracy Point, opened to a packed house of eager eaters on July 25, Taco Tuesday.

It’s by Five Times Hospitality Group and one of four eateries in the FO4R North restaurant and bar complex. The other eateries in the complex that have opened are Manhattan Room and the Cansano Italian Steakhouse. Opening soon will be the final spot: Pause Ultra Lounge & Sushi.

Longboard Tacos, as promised, more than delivers on the Baja California beach vibe with pulsating tunes, videos of surfers on huge wall-mounted TVs, casia; atmosphere and young, well-trained waitstaff.

The menu has a wide range of tacos and more. For instance, there’s a large-plate menu with dishes like grilled branzino ($35) and adobo marinated 8-ounce skirt steak ($26), which comes with sides. For a starter you can’t go wrong with the tuna tostada ($20 for three). It’s a filling appetizer of excellent ahi tuna on spicy avocado crema and tangy pickled onions.

There are salads, which you can top with a choice of protein (priced separately) for a hearty meal. And a full bar offering High Tide Happy Hour 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, $7 house margaritas, $5 drafts and $4 wines, wells and cans. Hours are 11 a.m.-midnight Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Details: 719-884-2866, longboardtacos.com.

Taking flight

The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., has refreshed its menu with some new dishes, which are full of bold flavors and local ingredients.

“It’s been almost two years since we have had a new menu,” said Schaeffer Ware, an owner. “We took some things off and added some new dishes.”

Heather Moake, general manager, and Ware created many of the dishes.

At a small media tasting, she and Ware offered a sampling from the new menu, which included the veggie hummus board, pulled pork nachos, Tijuana sandwich, Southwest salad, roasted red pepper bisque, BLT wrap and chia pudding. For the majority of the savory bites, the welcome hint of spicy flavors sang out and made for a memorable flavor note. Especially enjoyable was the Black Girl Salsa on the nachos. It’s made locally by Shauna Sankey.

The sweet finish, the chia pudding, was a coconut cream, yogurt-like dessert that was mildly sweet. It was topped with house-made granola and Colorado-based Lockhart honey.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The cozy coffee shop interior has had some refresh too, with the addition of overhead, hanging lights. It makes for a bright, cheerful place to meet friends, enjoy coffee or a cocktail and have a good-for-you meal. Hours are 8 a.m-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Live music 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, $5 cover for the band. Visit facebook.com/wildgoose meetinghouse

Dining at Seven Falls

The Broadmoor’s Restaurant 1858, the urban-rustic eatery located inside the Seven Falls Park, has started a series of whiskey dinners. The first featured Distillery 291 and sold out in the first two hours after going online. A second dinner will take place on Oct. 24 with Buffalo Trace, highlighting the more sought-after and rare offerings from the brand’s portfolio. The menu and pricing have yet to be determined. Visit tinyurl.com/bddxrabk to sign up for The Broadmoor newsletter for details.

Related news: Restaurant 1858 is now offering a la carte menus for lunch and dinner. When the seasonal restaurant opened in the spring, evening dining was only for a three-course prix fixe meal. Now you can pick and choose as well for your dining experience.

Lunch is 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with prices ranging from $9-$21 for appetizers; $22-$36 for sandwiches and plated lunches; and desserts from $12.

Dinner is 5-8 p.m., with prices ranging from $9-$21 for appetizers; $24-$58 for plated entrée’s, and desserts from $12.

When dining at the eatery, Seven Falls Park admission is required and may be purchased separately online (sevenfalls.com) or at the park ticket booth. For hotel guests, complimentary shuttle service is available at the West Building Porte Cochere. For day visitors, complimentary shuttle service is available at the Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road.

Reservations are recommended and can be made through The Broadmoor hotel concierge or by calling 719-476-6758.

Taste of Douglas County

The Taste of Douglas County, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock, at the Douglas County Events Center, is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 17. For $10 (tickets in advance, $20 at the door), you sample dozens of area restaurants and food service establishments; beverages from Pepsi, breweries and wineries; and live entertainment. Children under 3 eat for free. Tickets can be purchased at Granelli’s Pizzeria, 21 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock, or visit tasteofdouglas county.com

Contact the writer: 636-0271.