Colorado Springs gets a lesson in selecting cooking equipment from culinary experts

Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing in the afternoon. High 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 11F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.